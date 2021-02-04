 

AmInvest honoured as Malaysia's best investment management company by World Finance

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmInvest has been awarded the Best Investment Management Company in Malaysia in the World Finance Investment Management Awards 2020. AmInvest was also the recipient of this accolade for seven consecutive years between 2012 and 2018.

AmInvest was commended based on a number of criteria including performance, service, leadership, consistency, targets and objectives.

Commenting on AmInvest's latest win, Dato' Sulaiman Mohd Tahir, Group Chief Executive Officer, AmBank Group, said, "It is an encouraging and positive start to the new year, and we are honoured to be singled out as the best fund management house in Malaysia. We have been managing funds for 40 years now. This award is a testament to the expertise and capabilities of our people in growing our investors' investments despite the challenging market environment. AmInvest's business has been on an upward trajectory in terms of growth of Assets Under Management (AUM). Over the past year (as at December 2020), AmInvest's total AUM grew by 13 percent to a record high of around MYR50 billion."

Commenting on the market moving forward, Goh Wee Peng, Chief Executive Officer of AmInvest, added, "We expect global economies to see a firmer recovery in 2021 assuming the availability and effectiveness of the vaccine are within projections. We maintain a balanced view on both the equity and fixed income markets for this year. Prospects for an economic recovery along with upward corporate earnings revision should be supportive of a sustained equity market performance. We expect a similar support for the fixed income market given the anticipated continuous low interest rate environment and improved corporate earnings that will help to keep credit ratings stable."

AmInvest manages assets encompassing unit trust funds, wholesale funds, institutional mandates, exchange traded funds and private retirement schemes. Its fund offerings include both conventional and Shariah-compliant investment solutions and foreign and local investments across all asset classes.

For AmInvest media enquiries, kindly contact Nancy Chow, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Marketing on +603 2036 1881 or nancy-chow@ambankgroup.com

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contact Information

World News Media
Richard Willcox
+44 (0)207 553 4151
richard@wnmedia.com



