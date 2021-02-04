 

AUTO1 Group successfully launches on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

AUTO1 Group successfully launches on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

AUTO1 Group successfully launches on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Berlin, 4 February 2021 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading platform for consumers and professional dealers to buy and sell used cars online, today celebrates its successful listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Christian Bertermann, CEO and co-Founder of AUTO1 Group: "This is a fantastic day for AUTO1 Group, and we are very proud to be joining the family of listed companies. In recent years, we have grown very successfully and today's listing marks the starting point of the next phase in our amazing growth story, as we continue to deliver on our mission to build the best way to buy and sell used cars online."

Markus Boser (CFO), Christian Bertermann (CEO & Co-Founder), Hakan Koç (Co-Founder)

Markus Boser (CFO), Christian Bertermann (CEO & Co-Founder), Hakan Koç (Co-Founder)

A total of 26,315,790 newly issued bearer shares with no par value (Stückaktien) were placed as part of the offering and allocated at a price of €38.00 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately €1 billion. In addition, 15,625,000 existing shares and 6,291,118 over-allotment shares from pre-IPO shareholders were allocated. Based on the offer price, the company's market capitalization amounts to €7.9 billion (after issuance of further new shares to certain holders of a convertible loan). AUTO1 Group plans to invest the majority of the proceeds to further accelerate the growth of its business, especially of its Autohero brand - the go-to consumer online destination for buying and selling used cars in Europe.

