 

Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 10:45  |  122   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) joins today the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as a strategic partner and accelerates its R&D program for carbon neutral shipping solutions in line with its commitment to work together with its key customers to get to Net Zero.

Based in Copenhagen, the Research and Development center is a private initiative, launched with the support of the A.P. Møller Foundation, to promote and contribute to the decarbonization of the maritime industry.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Total S.E.!
Long
Basispreis 32,75€
Hebel 13,14
Ask 0,26
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 38,17€
Hebel 11,82
Ask 0,30
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

This partnership will allow Total to join forces with leading players across the shipping sector to develop new low-carbon alternative fuels and carbon neutrality solutions. As a member of the Advisory Board, Total will aim at providing strategic and technical guidance for the development of the Center activities.

“This partnership with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center is completely aligned to our R&D marine fuels program aiming at net zero carbon emissions. By gathering shareholders across the full chain, this center will accelerate the development of sustainable solutions for shipping. Total will actively contribute to projects through secondments of technical experts and knowledge sharing. We truly look forward to this new collaboration,” underlines Marie-Noëlle Semeria, Chief Technology Officer, Total.

“We are very proud of this new cooperation, in line with our Climate Ambition to get to Net Zero by 2050. As a broad energy company, we are actively working on improving the environmental footprint of our customers in the maritime industry and today we reaffirm our support to this key sector. The Center will pave the way towards a greener shipping for the benefit of the whole industry as well as for our own chartering activities,” declares Luc Gillet, Senior Vice President Shipping, Total Trading & Shipping.

“We are very pleased to welcome Total as a strategic partner of our Center. Decarbonizing shipping can only be achieved through comprehensive collaboration across maritime and energy sectors. Total shares our vision of a zero-carbon maritime industry and acknowledgement of the vast effort required to get there. In joining the Center, they bring onboard vital experience and knowledge contributing to establish projects and activities that will accelerate the development of tomorrow’s solution,” says Bo Cerup-Simonsen CEO of Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping Regulatory News: Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) joins today the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as a strategic partner and accelerates its R&D program for carbon neutral shipping solutions in line with its commitment to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Spotify Technology S.A. Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2020
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
Payoneer to Become Publicly Traded Company Through Combination With FTAC Olympus Acquisition ...
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Crashgefahr? Hier sind 5 bärenstarke Aktien gegen Börsenstress
25.01.21
TOTAL SE: Notice of Redemption Dated 25 January 2021
21.01.21
JEFFERIES stuft TOTAL SA auf 'Buy'
19.01.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt TOTAL SA auf 'Neutral'
19.01.21
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
18.01.21
Aktien Europa: Weitere Gewinnmitnahmen zum Wochenstart
18.01.21
Nigeria: Total Completes Sale of Its Interest in Onshore OML 17
18.01.21
Total baut Geschäft mit Erneuerbaren Energien in Indien aus
18.01.21
India: Total to Acquire from Adani a 20% Interest in the Largest Solar Developer in the World
15.01.21
Total Withdraws From the American Petroleum Institute

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
593
Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
10.04.20
4
ANALYSE: Bernstein rät zur Vorsicht bei Ölaktien und stuft den Sektor ab
09.03.20
2
Nach Ölpreisverfall auch günstigere Kraftstoffpreise möglich