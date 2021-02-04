 

DGAP-Adhoc Heidelberg Pharma AG: FDA Allows Heidelberg Pharma to Start a Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial with ATAC Candidate HDP-101

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.02.2021, 10:57  |  74   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Study
Heidelberg Pharma AG: FDA Allows Heidelberg Pharma to Start a Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial with ATAC Candidate HDP-101

04-Feb-2021 / 10:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement - Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

FDA Allows Heidelberg Pharma to Start a Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial with ATAC Candidate HDP-101

Ladenburg, Germany, 4 February 2021 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has informed the company it is safe to proceed with the Phase I/IIa study with the BCMA Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate, HDP-101 that was submitted under its US IND. The study will evaluate HDP-101 for the treatment of multiple myeloma, a blood cancer with high unmet medical need.

The first part of the trial is a Phase I dose escalation study to determine the maximum tolerated dose of HDP-101. The findings from Phase I will be used to establish the dose for the Phase IIa portion of the trial, the primary objective of which is to assess the preliminary anti-tumor activity of HDP-101.

The two parts of the open-label, multicenter Phase I/IIa study will enroll up to 36 and 30 patients, respectively. Patients in the Phase IIa part will be stratified based on their 17p deletion status. Preclinical data show that Amanitin has the potential to be especially effective against tumors that have changed due to so-called 17p deletion mutations to bypass a special mechanism of cell protection. Patients with such a deletion usually show a poorer response to standard therapies and have a significantly worse prognosis. The Phase IIa part of the trial is intended to evaluate not only the efficacy of HDP-101 in multiple myeloma patients, but also the clinical relevance of the 17p deletion.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Heidelberg Pharma AG: FDA Allows Heidelberg Pharma to Start a Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial with ATAC Candidate HDP-101 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Study Heidelberg Pharma AG: FDA Allows Heidelberg Pharma to Start a Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial with ATAC Candidate HDP-101 04-Feb-2021 / 10:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
Manz AG opens up access to the growth market of functional printing
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Daimler AG plans majority spin-off and listing of Daimler Truck
MPC Capital startet gemeinsam mit Universal-Investment den ESG Core Wohnimmobilienfonds mit einem ...
DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG schließt 2020 mit erneuter Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung ab - Vorläufige ...
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart erhält weiteren Entwicklungsauftrag für Batterieintegration
MPC Capital launches ESG Core residential real estate fund with a target volume of EUR 300 million ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank resolves new strategy until 2024
Titel
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
Börse Hannover: Rebalancing GERMAN GENDER INDEX - Zwölf Unternehmen neu im Index
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Verkauf der Gallus-Gruppe an benpac holding ag nicht vollzogen
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
Augsburger Aktienbank AG: Verkauf des Leasinggeschäfts an PEAC Finance
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG: Finanzierungszusage der UniCredit als weiterer Meilenstein der Pyramid-Transaktion
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (48) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG: FDA erteilt Heidelberg Pharma Genehmigung für den Start einer klinischen Phase I/IIa-Studie mit dem ATAC-Kandidaten HDP-101 (deutsch)
10:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG: FDA erteilt Heidelberg Pharma Genehmigung für den Start einer klinischen Phase I/IIa-Studie mit dem ATAC-Kandidaten HDP-101

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11:10 Uhr
1.431
Heidelberg Pharma AG
17.06.20
11.029
Heidelberg Pharma "buy"