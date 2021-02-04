Borregaard ASA Mandatory notification of trade – primary insider
Bente Seljebakken Klausen, observer of the Board of Borregaard ASA, and related parties have on 4 February 2021 sold 1,380 shares in Borregaard ASA at a price of NOK 166,00 per share. Following
this transaction, Bente Seljebakken Klausen and related parties own 108 shares in Borregaard ASA.
Sarpsborg, 4 February 2021
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
