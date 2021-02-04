IAA Launches AuctionNow in the UK

The AuctionNow platform, built on IAA’s patented software, improves the bidding experience and allows for enhancement based on customer feedback and recommendations. AuctionNow has been in use throughout IAA’s Canadian operations since 2016 and in the U.S. since 2019, where it has consistently added value to buyer businesses and received positive customer reviews.

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, today announced that its UK-based business unit has launched IAA AuctionNow, the company’s exclusive bidding interface. Offering global buyers the ability to create their own customisable bidding experience, AuctionNow provides greater flexibility and control, while adding more value to the auction process.

“We are focused on enhancing the experience of our customers by providing greater flexibility for buyers to research, bid and buy, while streamlining the entire process,” said Steve Hankins, UK Managing Director for IAA. “AuctionNow has been extremely well received in Canada and the U.S., so we are excited to introduce this market-leading technology to the UK market, and to sell our vehicles to the global buyers.”

Highlights of the new platform’s bidding and buying experience include:

Improved auction monitoring options. Buyers can now view and participate in multiple auction lanes through the same view, while also using enhanced search features to find vehicles quickly.

New bidding features. Buyers can now speed up the bidding by skipping to a higher bid using the new 'jump bid' option.

Improved visual and audio signaling. Ensures buyers know when their vehicles of interest are scheduled to be available for bid, so they never miss a buying opportunity.

Integrated auction reminders. Notifications help buyers better manage their time and priority bids, so they do not miss an auction.

Expanded vehicle details. Increased vehicle information is now available on the Run List and Product Details directly within the AuctionNow bidding platform.

More information can be found at buyer.iaaiuk.co.uk.

