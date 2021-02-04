 

XPeng Ships Second Batch of G3 Smart Electric SUV for Customers in Norway

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, announced that the second batch of over 200 G3 smart electric SUVs for the European market is now on its way to Norway.

XPeng G3 SUVs (Photo: Business Wire)

This follows the successful customer delivery of its first batch of G3s for the Norwegian market in December 2020, marking another step in the Company’s international market development. The Company is dedicated to bringing more innovative and localized features to customers, and is taking a differentiated and focused approach with a strong long-term commitment to building its international presence.

The European markets, particularly those with a higher EV consumer awareness and a more advanced EV infrastructure, are presenting tremendous opportunities and demand for Smart EVs. XPeng’s product competitiveness and differentiation position it well to meet the demand for truly smart electric cars in these markets.

XPeng has the production and delivery capacity to meet the increasing demand for its products. The Company achieved a record monthly delivery of 6,015 Smart EVs (3,710 P7s and 2,305 G3s) in the Chinese market in January 2021, representing a 470% increase from January 2020 – marking the third consecutive month of record-breaking delivery numbers. The G3 deliveries in January exhibited a 118% increase year-over-year.

As a clear demonstration of the Company’s pursuit for innovation and optimizing customer experience, XPeng announced in January that automotive-grade lidar technology will be deployed in its new mass-produced model in 2021. The implementation of lidar in XPILOT architecture - XPeng's autonomous driving system - will further enhance its perception capability with greater safety redundancy and broader driving scenario coverage.

The XPeng G3 Norwegian version

The G3s already delivered in Norway have been well received by customers, who have responded warmly to the G3’s smart features. The G3s in Norway are going to receive their first Xmart OS upgrade this month. A selection of the new or enhanced functions include: Optimized active safety assistance experience for Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Centering Control (LCC), new voice commands to support the map/location function, optimized voice assistance experience for vehicle control and navigation, and optimized adaptive brightness for the control-panel.

Photo & video gallery: XPeng G3 SUVs on their way to Norway
The G3 epitomizes XPeng’s strategy of offering advanced technologies at attractive price points. The list price for the G3 in Norway starts at 358,000 NKr (approx. EUR 33,700 / GBP 30,300 / USD 41,000).

This smart electric SUV is sharply styled, with a panoramic windscreen, and a certified range of 451km WLTP. The G3 features XPeng’s proprietary XPILOT 2.5 advanced driver assistance system. The G3’s auto parking function is able to distinguish between parallel and vertical parking spaces, as well as marked and unmarked parking spaces. The G3 model sold in Norway features an English language user interface and voice assistant, with intelligent navigation and remote APP control.

The software for the XPILOT driver assistance and Xmart OS operating system, fully developed by XPeng’s in-house R&D team, have been adapted for local conditions in Norway.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.



