 

Spacecom Is Leading the Communications Revolution in Africa

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 11:35  |  47   |   |   

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPROVATE, which connects between Israeli technology companies and governments, held its Communication Africa 2021 conference in collaboration with Spacecom, a satellite communication provider, the owners and operators of the Amos satellites fleet. Spacecom specializes in advanced communication solutions and provides a wide range of satellite-based communication services throughout Africa, Middle- east and Europe.

The conference heard from government ministers and senior officials about the significant challenges faced by African nations in deploying nationwide government services and the importance of communications networks and connectivity as an enabler.

The new services presented by Spacecom meet all the needs raised by the participants and provide African countries with full internet and communications coverage, enabling acceleration of state development, and improving services provided to citizens in all fields of life.

Spacecom CEO Mr. Dan Zajicek unveiled at the conference two new advanced services for states, the NationSAT and the DCP (Digital Community Platform) which are based on the exclusive capabilities of the Amos-17 satellite and provide most sub-Saharan African countries with complete nationwide coverage, irrespective of location, and financing models that enable the immediate and long-term provision of services.

Keynote speaker, the Rt. Hon. Tony Blair, Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and former Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, said that properly deployed satellite communication can be absolutely transformative for Africa. "I think that there will be enormous interest in Africa in how this satellite technology can help with connectivity and communication." Blair said that Africa provides huge opportunities for the Israeli tech sector, "It is an opportunity for Israel to showcase what it can do".

IMPROVATE Founder and chair Irina Nevzlin: "Advanced communications solutions allow countries with large land areas to get connected in ways which would not be possible with conventional grids. As we know, with this new way of communication comes connectivity, and with connectivity comes opportunity. Our goal at IMPROVATE is to help companies turn opportunity into reality."

Participating in the conference were ministers, deputy minister, directors general of government ministries, regulators, senior executives from the African space industry, ambassadors and investors from a number of African countries, including Mali, Ethiopia, Ghana, Tanzania and South Sudan. On the Israeli side, the conference was attended by the senior management of Spacecom, headed by its CEO, Mr. Dan Zajicek, as well as the former minister of communications, MK Yoaz Hendel.

Spacecom CEO Mr. Dan Zajicek said: "The communications that we provide are the broadest foundation for the development and progress of African nations. Spacecom has set a goal that every person in Africa will be able to connect to the internet and benefit from government services. We have made investments and we have deployed infrastructure; we have changed the equation. The challenge now is not necessarily a technological one but is also a question of decision making."

Mr. Aviv Ronai. VP Marketing & Product at NovelSat, which provides content connectivity solutions for video broadcast and broadband connectivity, said: "Connectivity is essential to remote areas and is an enabler of social growth throughout Africa. Satellite is the only thing that can provide s connectivity over such large areas."

Mr. Arie Sznaj Head of International Finance, Bank Leumi, said that Leumi has seen a major shift of projects it finances toward Africa over the past decade. "We believe that satellite telecom and internet services will encourage the development of human capital and economic growth in countries where satellite connections are implemented. Leumi as a financial institution sees great importance in assisting its clients in these fields."

IMPROVATE CEO Ms. Ronit Hasin Hochman: "The Amos satellite fleet paints the globe blue and white and now enables African countries as well to benefit from advanced communications that improve all areas of life. IMPROVATE is proud to help bring space technologies to Africa."

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QEOgKYacj5A
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433171/IMPROVATE_Tony_Blair.jpg

Tony Blair at IMPROVATE Communication Africa Conference


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spacecom Is Leading the Communications Revolution in Africa TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - IMPROVATE, which connects between Israeli technology companies and governments, held its Communication Africa 2021 conference in collaboration with Spacecom, a satellite communication provider, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
Barb & Cone Most Widely Used Cosmetic Threads, Holding around 60% Overall Market Share: Persistence Market Research
Cloud Services Brokerage Market Worth $ 26.59 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 16.58% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Miami International Holdings Reports January 2021 Trading Results, Market Share and Volume Records ...
Advances In Technology & Decreasing Costs Leading to Increased Use Of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for ...
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Forbearance Agreements
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
NYU Langone Health Performs World's First Successful Face and Double Hand Transplant
Titel
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
RedHill Biopharma Further Expands Opaganib Manufacturing Capacity for COVID-19 with Cosmo ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods