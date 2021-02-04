Media and Games Invest expands executive team and board to get ready for accelerated future growth

MGI's Online Games Unit is showing strong growth while now also being strengthened with the recent KingsIsle acquisition. However also the synergetic Media Unit is increasingly important for the Gaming Unit but also externally shows strong growth across its digital advertising marketplace as well as innovating in areas such as Connected-TV and Privacy & Identity



Based on the excellent development and potential of the media unit (branded "Verve Group") Sameer Sondhi, Chief Revenue Officer, and Ionut Ciobotaru, Chief Product Officer, will join the executive top management team of MGI



The non-executive board will be expanded with Antonius Fromme, the Chief Customer Experience Officer of Freenet AG, who will be adding media and marketing expertise to the team



Further additions and changes to MGI's Top Management team on the gaming side will broaden the top management as part of the scaling

04 February 2021 - Media and Games Invest ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange), announces the expansion of the executive top management team and a new addition to the board. This is MGI's response to the overall growth of MGI Group and the strong combination of its gaming and media units.



MGI's Media Unit branded under Verve Group, which was started approximately 4 years ago by acquiring media companies such as Mediakraft, Applift, PubNative, Platform161 as well as the latest acquisition LKQD, is showing strong organic growth. Next to adding a strong competitive advantage to MGI's Games Unit it is becoming a substantial player in the global media space. The Verve Group has shifted its focus in the past few years to the future oriented programmatic and advertising-technology segments with a strong focus on the sustainable SaaS model. Main growth driver for the Verve Group next to synergies and media volumes from MGI's Games Unit is M&A. This is underscored by already more than 10 M&A transactions in the media segment since 2016 (versus well over 20 acquisitions on the online games side since 2013). The strong and innovative tech focus on programmatic advertising is benefitting these days directly from the strong underlying organic growth of the advertisers and publishers of the Verve Group.