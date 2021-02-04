 

Release date of annual report 2020 for ALK and audio cast

04.02.2021, 11:35  |  30   |   |   

On Wednesday, 10 February 2021, ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) releases its annual report for 2020.

ALK will host a meeting for analysts and institutional investors that day at 2.00pm (CET) at which Management will review the financial results, the outlook and answer questions.

The meeting will be audio cast live on our website https://ir.alk.net, where the related presentation will be available shortly before the meeting begins.

Participants in the conference call are kindly requested to call in before 1.55pm (CET). Danish participants should call in on tel. +45 3544 5577 and international participants should call in on tel. +44 333 300 0804 or +1 631 913 1422. Please use the following participant pin code: 67633761#

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525
Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,400 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

Attachment




