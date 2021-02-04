Ascot Submits the Premier Permit Amendment Application

Derek White, President and CEO of Ascot stated, “This submission is the result of a coordinated work program and process that began in 2018. We worked closely with the Nis g a’a Nation via regular meetings regarding the process and inputs required for this comprehensive Joint MA/EMA Application. I would like to thank everyone for all their efforts in completing this significant milestone for the Company and we will continue to update all of our shareholders and stakeholders as we move along this important process.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“ Ascot ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce the Company has submitted the Joint Mines Act/ Environmental Management Act Permit Application (“Joint MA/EMA Application”) to amend Mines Act Permit M-179 and Environmental Management Act Permit PE-8044 for regulatory screening and then review.

Mr. White further commented that, “The Premier Gold Project is an economically robust opportunity, which envisions building an up-to-date operation at a site with an existing processing plant, tailings facilities, power and road infrastructure. The development plan is to refurbish the site with very limited new land disturbance and bring lasting benefits to all of our stakeholders, including direct employment, training along with indirect opportunities to northwestern British Columbia. Over the past six months a number of milestones have been reached including the ordering of the grinding mills, the completion of project financing debt facilities, the identification of key exploration areas for resource expansion and the submission of the Joint MA/EMA Application. I am confident that the coming year will be exciting for Ascot stakeholders as the project progresses towards production.”

“The submission of the Joint MA/EMA Application for the Premier site demonstrates a comprehensive and collaborative effort by the proponent and Nis g a’a Nation as we continue to build mining as an important industry within the Nass Area,” said Eva Clayton, President of Nis g a’a Lisims Government.

The application submission is made to the provincial regulators of British Columbia and is drafted to comply with the requirements detailed in the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Petroleum Resources (BC EMPR) and BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy (BC ENV) project-specific Draft Information Requirements Table for Mines Act and Environmental Management Act Permits (BC EMPR and BC ENV 2021) and also guidance provided by Nis g a’a Lisims and other government agencies.