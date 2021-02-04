 

Ascot Submits the Premier Permit Amendment Application

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 12:00  |  39   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has submitted the Joint Mines Act/ Environmental Management Act Permit Application (“Joint MA/EMA Application”) to amend Mines Act Permit M-179 and Environmental Management Act Permit PE-8044 for regulatory screening and then review.

Derek White, President and CEO of Ascot stated, “This submission is the result of a coordinated work program and process that began in 2018. We worked closely with the Nisga’a Nation via regular meetings regarding the process and inputs required for this comprehensive Joint MA/EMA Application. I would like to thank everyone for all their efforts in completing this significant milestone for the Company and we will continue to update all of our shareholders and stakeholders as we move along this important process.”

Mr. White further commented that, “The Premier Gold Project is an economically robust opportunity, which envisions building an up-to-date operation at a site with an existing processing plant, tailings facilities, power and road infrastructure. The development plan is to refurbish the site with very limited new land disturbance and bring lasting benefits to all of our stakeholders, including direct employment, training along with indirect opportunities to northwestern British Columbia. Over the past six months a number of milestones have been reached including the ordering of the grinding mills, the completion of project financing debt facilities, the identification of key exploration areas for resource expansion and the submission of the Joint MA/EMA Application. I am confident that the coming year will be exciting for Ascot stakeholders as the project progresses towards production.”

“The submission of the Joint MA/EMA Application for the Premier site demonstrates a comprehensive and collaborative effort by the proponent and Nisga’a Nation as we continue to build mining as an important industry within the Nass Area,” said Eva Clayton, President of Nisga’a Lisims Government.

The application submission is made to the provincial regulators of British Columbia and is drafted to comply with the requirements detailed in the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Petroleum Resources (BC EMPR) and BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy (BC ENV) project-specific Draft Information Requirements Table for Mines Act and Environmental Management Act Permits (BC EMPR and BC ENV 2021) and also guidance provided by Nisga’a Lisims and other government agencies.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ascot Submits the Premier Permit Amendment Application VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ascot Resources Ltd (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has submitted the Joint Mines Act/ Environmental Management Act Permit …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Ascot Intercepts Gold and Silver Mineralization at Woodbine
23.01.21
Schneller Performance-Booster: Top-Ergebnisse mit bis zu 19,9 g/t Gold sorgen für mächtig Kursphantasie! Sofortiger Kaufalarm!
18.01.21
Ascot Extends Gold Mineralization at the "Day Zone” to the North

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
232
Ascot Resources übernimmt IDM Mining: Fluch oder Segen?