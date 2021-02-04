Victory Square Technologies Announces Completion of Acquisition of IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & On-Site Mobile Health, Pharmaceutical & Wellness Service Provider Across the USA

Hydreight provides a unique, custom built, proprietary telemedicine service that allows users to book confidential health & wellness and/or medical services at their home, hotel, office or wherever they may need discreet assistance.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square" or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation companies in key sectors including: digital health, gaming, blockchain, AR/VR, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding share purchase agreement (the “SPA”) dated January 29, 2021 with the shareholders of IV Hydreight Inc. (“Hydreight”), a mobile health and wellness service provider operating in the United States, pursuant to a share purchase agreement to acquire all of the shares of Hydreight (the “Acquisition”). Closing of the Acquisition is expected to occur on or about February 5, 2021.

