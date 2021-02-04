Victory Square Technologies Announces Completion of Acquisition of IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & On-Site Mobile Health, Pharmaceutical & Wellness Service Provider Across the USA
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square" or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF)
(FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation companies in key sectors including: digital health, gaming, blockchain, AR/VR, cybersecurity, and cloud
computing, is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding share purchase agreement (the “SPA”) dated January 29, 2021 with the shareholders of IV Hydreight Inc.
(“Hydreight”), a mobile health and wellness service provider operating in the United States, pursuant to a share purchase agreement to acquire all of the shares of Hydreight (the
“Acquisition”). Closing of the Acquisition is expected to occur on or about February 5, 2021.
Founded in 2018, Hydreight provides a unique, custom built, proprietary telemedicine service that allows users to book confidential health & wellness and/or medical services at their home, hotel, office or wherever they may need discreet assistance. The business model of Hydreight leverages decentralized healthcare to bring quality telehealth, medical, health and wellness services to the masses in an efficient, scalable and cost effective way.
Hydreight Highlights
- Hydreight provides a completely compliant turnkey business model for health professionals to offer fully licensed medical, health & wellness services through an
on-demand and on-site platform.
- Hydreight’s proprietary technology, mobile compliant medical inventory and integrated HIPPA compliant management tools make it the gold standard for USA
state-certified mobile medicine protocols.
- In addition to providing telehealth services, Hydreight also provides a diverse suite of health & wellness protocols that include IV drip, Botox, COVID-19
testing, and other medical and medispa treatments.
- Hydreight is a USA certified e-script and telemedicine provider, allowing Hydreight to offer a wide array of health and medical services in all 50 states.
- Hydreight provides full pharmaceutical offerings across the United States (Hydreight has full 503B Pharmaceutical supply capabilities).
- Hydreight has established key relationships and supply network chains with major vendors including: Medline, Mckesson, Allergan (Botox), Galderma and numerous
pharmacies.
