Tilray Exports First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Spain

The Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitorios (AEMPS), Spain’s food and drug administration, has approved Worldpharma to import Tilray’s GMP-certified medical cannabis as raw material from its Portugal facility to Spain. With Tilray's pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, Worldpharma will develop medical cannabis products for clinical trials in Spanish Hospitals for diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson’s disease, and skin inflammation.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), a global pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, production, and distribution, today announced it has agreed with Worldpharma Biotech ("Worldpharma"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Tilray Portugal Unipessoal Lda. (“Tilray Portugal”), to export Good Manufacturing Processes (GMP) certified medical cannabis from Portugal to Spain. The shipment marks the first medical cannabis import into Spain by Worldpharma and the 17 th country to receive Tilray medical cannabis worldwide.

Brendan Kennedy, Tilray’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We’re incredibly honored to be the first cannabis company to be approved and to ship medical cannabis into Spain. As we continue to work with regulators around the world, we are grateful to partner with the AEMPS and established pharmaceutical leaders such as Worldpharma Biotech on the distribution of Tilray medical cannabis.”

Juan Jose Garcia Miquel, Founder of World Pharma Biotech, said, "We are very happy to initiate a cannabis biomass supply agreement with Tilray to supply our extraction and purification lab with quality GMP certified products that meet the highest of E.U. and Spanish Pharmacology Standards. We intend to work with the companies with the highest quality pharmaceutical standards to give doctors and patients total confidence. It's been impossible to reach this level of quality from other cannabis authorized companies in Spain.”

Sascha Mielcarek, Tilray’s General Manager for Europe, said, “We are very pleased to partner with Worldpharma. Tilray is once again establishing itself as a key player with solid expertise in the service of patient well-being. Throughout its supply chain, Tilray applies the highest medical standards that provide sustainable and safe access to pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis for patients in need, paving the way for future medical cannabis standards of care.”