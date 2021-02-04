 

Loop Insights Enters Into First Pure Ecommerce Pilot With UK’s Leading Online Electronics Retailer, Maplin, For Real-Time Artificial Intelligence-Driven Engagement With Customers

Under the pilot agreement, Loop and Maplin intend to pursue joint marketing and revenue sharing opportunities through SaaS and ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) models

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV (RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the launch of a Pilot agreement with Maplin Electronics, the UK’s leading online electronics retailer, to implement Loop’s real-time artificial intelligence analytics platform.

Loop Insights CEO, Rob Anson, stated, “This opportunity with Maplin represents our first enterprise eCommerce retailer, providing Loop with a tremendous opportunity to demonstrate the power of our real-time, artificial intelligence-driven engagement to online customers. Loop will deliver operational efficiencies for Maplin by providing real-time intelligence focused on supply chain and demand analysis, as well as inventory and fulfillment analytics, enabling us to showcase our AI forecasting tools. I have every reason to believe the pilot will be a great success for Maplin and open up the door to further lucrative global enterprise eCommerce opportunities.”

Agreement with Maplin Represents Loop’s Continued Expansion Into UK’s Retail Industry, Including Brick and Mortar and Now Ecommerce

Under the terms of the agreement, Loop will deploy its Insights platform consisting of the Company’s web-based portal, analytics dashboard, and AI-driven retail insights. Maplin will also provide Loop with access to web traffic data from its eCommerce platform, allowing the Company to create a unified picture of Maplin’s retail business in the digital world, thus creating new opportunities for increased revenues, consumer engagement, and data monetization.

Upon successful completion of the Pilot, it is the intention of both parties to implement Loop’s artificial intelligence-driven analytics platform for both Maplin and all of its suppliers including major electronics brands such as Sony, Panasonic, and Samsung.

Maplin Managing Director, Ollie Marshall, stated, “The signing of this agreement with Loop Insights is the first step towards enhancing our retail capabilities as Maplin looks to optimize its eCommerce operations. As a company that is 100% online, we are dedicated to remaining true to our consumer-focused brand, offering quality electronic products for consumers across Europe. Loop’s AI-driven retail insights add a new dimension to Maplin’s operations that will greatly optimize our operations and improve our overall customer experience.”

