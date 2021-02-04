 

GBT Developing a Long-Range Radio System Targeting Global Communication for Remote Telemedicine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 12:00  |  56   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the “Company”), commenced the development of a long range radio system targeting global communication for remote telemedicine. GBT believes that the system, if fully developed, can be used for a wide variety of applications in the military, science research, global maritime telemedicine, remote hiking communication and similar.

GBT’s vision is to enable telemedicine services around our globe. Starting with its qTerm vitals device and moving forward towards new infrastructure for health monitoring technological services, the company is now seeking to develop a long-range radio system to enable health monitoring anywhere in the world. The long-range radio system will be developed based on GBT’s granted patent #10,616,715, which presents an ultra-long-range radio system for tracking technology. The new radio system is being developed to work with qTerm and the company’s future health related technology to enable data and audio communication for long distances. Providing health services is challenging in remote locations around the world. The introduced system, is aiming to enable telemedicine services where conventional communication is not available, for example, remote mountains, jungles, maritime vessels and similar. In remote locations an immediate health related vitals and information may be needed to be sent to a faraway physician for a quick advice. It is the goal of the radio system to enable sending data and audio signals thousands of miles reaching a physician in a modern clinic. For example, a user will be able to take his/her vitals using qTerm device in a village, somewhere near the Amazon river, and sending it for a quick physician evaluation in San Diego, California. The radio system is targeted bidirectional data and audio communication for first phase. The second phase is planned to include a wider bandwidth to support live video streaming. The company believes that this type of technology can assist with global health in remote locations around the world and can save lives by enabling a physician advice during health crisis. The system will incorporate MESH operation to work as a relay to transfer the data around the globe. The long-range radio transmission data will be private and secured including advanced error-correction protocol to ensure reliable and efficient communication channel. The system is also envisioned to provide the user’s location with or without GPS services. The company is targeting this system as a potential candidate for remote telemedicine, military rescue and health monitoring, maritime telemedicine, remote hiking and similar health support in faraway locations.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GBT Developing a Long-Range Radio System Targeting Global Communication for Remote Telemedicine SAN DIEGO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the “Company”), commenced the development of a long range radio system targeting global communication for remote telemedicine. GBT believes that the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
GBT Commences Research Project to Enhance Nanometer ICs Physical Verification Process
28.01.21
GBT Tokenize Engaged M Squared Associates to Support FDA 510(k) Submission for qTerm
26.01.21
GBT is Working on its qTerm Device Improvements as a Preparation for its FDA Certification Process
21.01.21
GBT Researching AI based, Robotics Technology for the Medical Field
14.01.21
GBT Announces that it is Developing a Web Server Application for qTerm Device
12.01.21
GBT Seeks FDA Approval for its qTerm Device
07.01.21
GBT Continues Research on AI Detection System