GBT Developing a Long-Range Radio System Targeting Global Communication for Remote Telemedicine

GBT’s vision is to enable telemedicine services around our globe. Starting with its qTerm vitals device and moving forward towards new infrastructure for health monitoring technological services, the company is now seeking to develop a long-range radio system to enable health monitoring anywhere in the world. The long-range radio system will be developed based on GBT’s granted patent #10,616,715, which presents an ultra-long-range radio system for tracking technology. The new radio system is being developed to work with qTerm and the company’s future health related technology to enable data and audio communication for long distances. Providing health services is challenging in remote locations around the world. The introduced system, is aiming to enable telemedicine services where conventional communication is not available, for example, remote mountains, jungles, maritime vessels and similar. In remote locations an immediate health related vitals and information may be needed to be sent to a faraway physician for a quick advice. It is the goal of the radio system to enable sending data and audio signals thousands of miles reaching a physician in a modern clinic. For example, a user will be able to take his/her vitals using qTerm device in a village, somewhere near the Amazon river, and sending it for a quick physician evaluation in San Diego, California. The radio system is targeted bidirectional data and audio communication for first phase. The second phase is planned to include a wider bandwidth to support live video streaming. The company believes that this type of technology can assist with global health in remote locations around the world and can save lives by enabling a physician advice during health crisis. The system will incorporate MESH operation to work as a relay to transfer the data around the globe. The long-range radio transmission data will be private and secured including advanced error-correction protocol to ensure reliable and efficient communication channel. The system is also envisioned to provide the user’s location with or without GPS services. The company is targeting this system as a potential candidate for remote telemedicine, military rescue and health monitoring, maritime telemedicine, remote hiking and similar health support in faraway locations.

