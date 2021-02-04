 

The Flowr Corporation Announces Entry into Quebec

Highlights:

  • The Company shipped its strain BC Pink Kush along with its newest product offering BC Black Cherry into the Quebec market.
  • Expands Flowr’s current reach beyond Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.
  • Flowr partners with ROSE LifeScience Inc., a local cannabis producer in Quebec.

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered the Province of Quebec with its first commercial orders for its award-winning BC Pink Kush and its newest strain BC Black Cherry. Flowr has shipped dried cannabis flower for the first time into the Quebec market through a distribution partnership with ROSE LifeScience Inc. (“ROSE”).

“We are very pleased to be starting off 2021 with product shipment into the Quebec marketplace. We are fortunate to have local partners like ROSE distributing our products and acting as Flowr brand ambassadors on our behalf,” commented Lance Emanuel, President and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Flowr. “We believe Quebec will be one of our most important provincial partners in the future given it is the third largest cannabis market in Canada to date with approximately 60 dispensaries,” added Mr. Emanuel.

“We are thrilled to bring the brand to Quebecers and to partner with The Flowr Corporation, a cannabis company with 100% indoor grown cannabis,” said Davide Zaffino, President and Chief Financial Officer at ROSE LifeScience Inc.

Flowr entered into a Sales, Marketing and Distribution Agreement (the “Agreement”) with ROSE in April 2020 and obtained its Autorité des marchés publics approval to operate in the Province of Quebec in August 2020. Commercial terms of the Agreement were not disclosed.

Flowr recently won 2020 Brand of the Year at the ADCANN Awards and also took home a bronze medal at the prestigious Clio Awards. Flowr’s BC Pink Kush was recently voted by budtenders as the top Indica Dried Flower at the inaugural Kind Magazine Awards. Flowr’s BC Pink Kush has been a favorite strain and was a top 10 selling SKU in the dried flower category and the #1 selling SKU in the Premium Dried Flower category through Q3 2020 in Ontario. BC Pink Kush has not been irradiated in approximately two years, consistently has both a high and a tight THC band of 20-25% and terpene content typically in excess of 2.5%, a testament to Flowr’s facility design and growing practices. Thus far, BC Black Cherry has shown a more robust THC profile than BC Pink Kush and as a result the Company believes it will be accretive to its revenue growth in 2021.

