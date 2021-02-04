 

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend 11% and Authorizes New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 12:30  |   |   |   

The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 cents per ordinary share, or $2.36 annualized, reflecting an 11% increase. Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

The dividend is payable March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 5, 2021.

The Board of Directors also authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $2 billion of the company’s ordinary shares, to commence upon the completion of the company’s current $1.5 billion program.

“Today’s announcements reflect our strong balance sheet and liquidity position and underscore our continued confidence in our ability to generate strong free cash flow, maintain high levels of business reinvestment, and to deploy 100% of excess cash over time through our balanced capital allocation strategy to deliver differentiated returns for shareholders,” said Michael Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer of Trane Technologies.

The timing of the program will be dependent on the company’s available liquidity and cash flow, and general market conditions. The repurchase program may be executed through various methods, including open market repurchases.

About Trane Technologies
 Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Learn more at TraneTechnologies.com.

This news release includes “forward-looking statements,” which are statements that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements that relate to the timing and execution of the Company’s new share repurchase program and the amount of shares to be repurchased (if any). The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause results to materially differ from expectations. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our suppliers and our customers, global economic conditions, the outcome of any litigation, demand for our products and services, and tax law changes and interpretations. Additional factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend 11% and Authorizes New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 cents per ordinary share, or $2.36 annualized, reflecting an 11% increase. Trane Technologies has paid consecutive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
Payoneer to Become Publicly Traded Company Through Combination With FTAC Olympus Acquisition ...
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Kaiser Permanente Accelerates its Use of Cloud in Strategic Collaboration with Accenture and ...
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Trane Technologies Named One of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune
25.01.21
Trane Technologies Named to Corporate Knights Global 100
07.01.21
Trane Technologies Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call