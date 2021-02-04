 

Kenneth C. Frazier to Retire as Merck CEO; Board Elects Robert M. Davis as Successor; Frazier to Continue as Executive Chairman

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that Kenneth C. Frazier, chairman and chief executive officer, will retire as CEO, effective June 30, 2021. Mr. Frazier will continue to serve on Merck’s board of directors as executive chairman, for a transition period to be determined by the board. The Merck board of directors has unanimously elected Robert M. Davis, Merck’s current executive vice president, global services and chief financial officer, as chief executive officer, as well as a member of the board, effective July 1, 2021. Mr. Davis will become president of Merck, effective April 1, 2021, at which time the company’s operating divisions—Human Health, Animal Health, Manufacturing, and Merck Research Laboratories—will begin reporting to him.

“The board and I are delighted that Rob will serve as Merck’s next CEO,” Mr. Frazier said. “He has deep knowledge of our company and industry and has been a valued strategic thought partner to me and the Merck senior management team as well as a highly capable finance leader. Rob has been instrumental in helping Merck take the right actions to adapt to the changing healthcare environment while remaining committed to investing in the scientific innovation that we expect will drive our future growth. His intellect and proven ability to define and articulate strategies that can be translated into clear and focused operational plans that lead to successful execution are also critical attributes. Rob personifies the values and integrity that are essential for a leader of Merck. I am confident that he has the strategic and leadership skills necessary to ensure that the company remains fully committed to its core mission of translating cutting-edge science into products and services that save and improve lives while simultaneously adopting new business and operating models that will unlock future value through innovation, digital transformation, and efficiency.”

Les Brun, Merck’s lead independent director, said, “On behalf of the entire Merck board, I thank Ken for his strong and highly principled leadership and his commitment to the company’s core values of scientific excellence, business integrity, patient focus and respect for all people. Ken’s vision and courage to make difficult changes within Merck, while steadfastly investing in research and development, have positioned Merck well for sustainable future growth. Under Ken’s leadership, Merck has delivered many innovative lifesaving medicines and vaccines, including KEYTRUDA, GARDASIL 9, and BRIDION, and also focused on other key growth drivers, such as Lynparza, Lenvima, and animal health to create long-term value for its shareholders and other stakeholders.

