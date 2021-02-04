Tradeweb Reports Record $20.0 Trillion Total Volume Traded in January

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported total trading volume for January of $20.0 trillion (tn). Average daily volume (ADV) for the month was a record $1.0 trillion (tn), an increase of 29.5 percent (%) year over year (YoY). This is the second month on record that Tradeweb ADV has exceeded $1tn; the first was in March 2020.

Tradeweb had record ADVs in U.S. Government Bonds, Mortgages, U.S. High Grade Credit, U.S. High Yield Credit, European Credit, and Chinese Bonds. Additionally, we captured a record 20.5% of U.S. High Grade TRACE in January.