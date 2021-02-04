Result of AGM
4 February 2021
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)
Result of 2021 Annual General Meeting
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were passed by way of a poll and the results of the poll, including the proxy votes received, are set out below.
Resolutions 1 to 11 (inclusive) were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 12 and 13 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.
|Resolution
|Votes For*
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total votes validly cast
|Total votes cast as % of issued share capital
|Vote Withheld **
|1
|Receive annual accounts for period ended 30 September 2020
|14,649,443
|99.96
|6,191
|0.04
|14,705,969
|6.66
|50,335
|2
|Approve directors’ remuneration report
|13,134,388
|92.29
|1,097,691
|7.71
|14,705,969
|6.66
|473,890
|3
|Approve the remuneration policy
|13,085,964
|91.71
|1,182,882
|8.29
|14,705,969
|6.66
|437,123
|4
|Re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor
|13,994,977
|96.93
|443,972
|3.07
|14,705,969
|6.66
|267,020
|5
|Re-elect David Brock as a director
|14,042,489
|96.72
|475,492
|3.28
|14,705,969
|6.66
|187,988
|6
|Re-elect Oliver Bedford as a director
|14,250,985
|98.16
|266,996
|1.84
|14,705,969
|6.66
|187,988
|7
|Re-elect Ashton Bradbury as a director
|14,304,301
|98.49
|219,864
|1.51
|14,705,969
|6.66
|181,804
|8
|Re-elect Angela Henderson as a director
|14,241,734
|98.57
|206,794
|1.43
|14,705,969
|6.66
|257,441
|9
|Elect Justin Ward as a director
|14,137,525
|98.12
|270,316
|1.88
|14,705,969
|6.66
|298,128
|10
|To approve the final dividend
|14,688,157
|99.88
|17,812
|0.12
|14,705,969
|6.66
|0
|11
|To authorise the directors to allot ordinary shares
|14,317,850
|98.93
|155,148
|1.07
|14,705,969
|6.66
|232,128
|12
|To authorise the directors to allot equity securities for cash
|13,159,333
|93.35
|936,831
|6.65
|14,705,969
|6.66
|609,805
|13
|To allow the Company to make market purchases of its own shares
|14,488,836
|99.10
|132,113
|0.90
|14,705,969
|6.66
|85,020
* Includes discretionary votes
** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.
END
