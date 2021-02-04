 

Result of AGM

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 12:42  |  27   |   |   

4 February 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Result of 2021 Annual General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were passed by way of a poll and the results of the poll, including the proxy votes received, are set out below.

Resolutions 1 to 11 (inclusive) were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 12 and 13 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.

  Resolution Votes For* % Votes Against % Total votes validly cast Total votes cast as % of issued share capital Vote Withheld **
1 Receive annual accounts for period ended 30 September 2020 14,649,443 99.96 6,191 0.04 14,705,969 6.66 50,335
2 Approve directors’ remuneration report 13,134,388 92.29 1,097,691 7.71 14,705,969 6.66 473,890
3 Approve the remuneration policy 13,085,964 91.71 1,182,882 8.29 14,705,969 6.66 437,123
4 Re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor 13,994,977 96.93 443,972 3.07 14,705,969 6.66 267,020
5 Re-elect David Brock as a director 14,042,489 96.72 475,492 3.28 14,705,969 6.66 187,988
6 Re-elect Oliver Bedford as a director 14,250,985 98.16 266,996 1.84 14,705,969 6.66 187,988
7 Re-elect Ashton Bradbury as a director 14,304,301 98.49 219,864 1.51 14,705,969 6.66 181,804
8 Re-elect Angela Henderson as a director 14,241,734 98.57 206,794 1.43 14,705,969 6.66 257,441
9 Elect Justin Ward as a director 14,137,525 98.12 270,316 1.88 14,705,969 6.66 298,128
10 To approve the final dividend 14,688,157 99.88 17,812 0.12 14,705,969 6.66 0
11 To authorise the directors to allot ordinary shares 14,317,850 98.93 155,148 1.07 14,705,969 6.66 232,128
12 To authorise the directors to allot equity securities for cash 13,159,333 93.35 936,831 6.65 14,705,969 6.66 609,805
13 To allow the Company to make market purchases of its own shares 14,488,836 99.10 132,113 0.90 14,705,969 6.66 85,020

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Ruth Wright 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 3893 1005
+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31         




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Result of AGM 4 February 2021 HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC (the “Company”) Result of 2021 Annual General Meeting Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were passed by way of a poll and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Net Asset Value(s)
01.02.21
Total voting rights
28.01.21
Statement re DRIS Issue Price
27.01.21
Transaction in Own Shares
26.01.21
Net Asset Value(s)
19.01.21
Net Asset Value(s)
14.01.21
Issue of Equity
13.01.21
Transaction in Own Shares
12.01.21
Net Asset Value(s)
12.01.21
Company Secretary Change