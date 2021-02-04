 

Savaria Enters into an Irrevocable Undertaking with Nordic Capital Relating to its 62.9% Ownership Stake in Handicare

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION ONLY AND IT IS NOT AN OFFER TO BUY OR SOLICITATION OF OFFERS TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. INFORMATION REGARDING THE OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF HANDICARE GROUP AB AS ANNOUNCED IN A SEPARATE PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO SHAREHOLDERS IN CERTAIN PERMITTED JURISDICTIONS.

LAVAL, Quebec, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (TSX:SIS) (“Savaria” or the “Corporation”), a global leader in the accessibility industry, is pleased to announce that further to its press release of January 27, 2021, it has entered, through a wholly-owned subsidiary Savaria (Sweden) AB, into an agreement (the “Irrevocable Undertaking”) with Cidron Liberty Systems S.à r.l.1 (“Nordic Capital”), the largest shareholder of Handicare Group AB (“Handicare”) controlling 62.9% of Handicare’s shares, whereby Nordic Capital has undertaken to accept Savaria’s previously announced offer to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Handicare for SEK50.00 per share (the “Offer”).

The Irrevocable Undertaking relates to Nordic Capital’s entire holding of Handicare shares and is only conditional upon the Offer being completed no later than May 7, 2021 and Savaria complying with Nasdaq Stockholm’s takeover rules or other laws and regulations applicable to the Offer.

1 Cidron Liberty Systems S.à r.l. is an entity ultimately controlled by Nordic Capital VII Limited, acting in its capacity as general partner to Nordic Capital VII Alpha, L.P. and Nordic Capital VII Beta, L.P. together with associated investment vehicles.

ABOUT SAVARIA CORPORATION

Savaria Corporation is one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, mobility, and independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients. In addition, Savaria converts and adapts vehicles to be wheelchair accessible. Savaria operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Poland, and United Kingdom), Australia, and China. Savaria employs approximately 1,400 people globally and its plants are located across Canada in Laval and Magog (Québec), Brampton, Beamsville and Toronto (Ontario), and Surrey (British Columbia), in the United States at Greenville (South Carolina), in Huizhou (China), in Milan (Italy), and in Newton Abbot (United Kingdom).

