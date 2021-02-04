SpringWorks Therapeutics to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Day

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Day on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.



To access the live webcast of SpringWorks’ presentation, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at https://ir.springworkstx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on SpringWorks’ website for a limited time following the conference.