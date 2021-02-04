Clear Blue, in partnership with Rukun Al Yaqeen International, Completes Third Illumient Project Totaling $1.5M USD for a Residential Development and Two Regional Airports for Petroleum Development Oman

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA), partnered with Rukun Al Yaqeen International, located in Oman, to provide Illumient Smart Off-Grid Solar Lighting for two regional airports in Oman, belonging to Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and one new housing development between 2018-2020. These projects involved a total of almost 900 Illumient Smart Off-Grid Lighting systems with Illumience Energy-as-a-Service remote monitoring, control and management. With all three projects, Clear Blue has supplied over $1.5 million USD, with gross margins in line with what the Company has historically reported, in Illumient Smart Off-Grid Solar Lighting to the PDO for cost-efficient, reliable and expertly managed lighting for the safety and security of its airports and residential developments.

When it comes to developing airports, it is critical that they are both lit well for safety and security, but also that they are developed with costs in mind. For more remote and spread-out areas, solar lighting makes the most sense to meet these requirements. When it comes to ensuring reliability, control and remote management of these devices, while getting the longest life and brightest light possible, Smart Off-Grid solutions are critical.

“The main focus for lighting of the airports’ exterior perimeter fencing was economic practicality and remote monitoring. These projects required a solution that was both cost-effective to implement and maintain, while providing advanced control and energy management remotely,” says Raya Al Mahruqi, Head of Products & Solutions at Rukun Al Yaqeen International. “Clear Blue was able to deliver on both of these requirements with the lowest cost solution and the Illumience energy monitoring, management and control platform. We were thrilled with the results and continue to work with Clear Blue on more projects.”

The first of the projects for PDO was at the Fahud Airport, which services the town and petroleum facility of Fahud in Oman. The airport is in the desert, 3 kilometres northwest of the town. Although electrical infrastructure exists, it was more cost-effective to install solar lighting for the lighting of the exterior perimeter than to extend costly infrastructure to these borders. The reliability of Illumient Smart Off-Grid lighting and Clear Blue’s Energy-as-a-Service ensured that lights could be monitored and controlled remotely for added reliability and peace of mind. This project was completed in 2018 and involved 228 Illumient Smart Off-Grid Solar Lights.