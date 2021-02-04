Emergent BioSolutions to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Conduct a Conference Call on February 18, 2021

 

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) will host a conference call on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 5:00 pm eastern time to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, recent business developments, financial outlook for full year 2021, and revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2021.

This conference call can be accessed live by telephone or by webcast:

Teleconference Information:
Dial in number – toll-free: (855) 766-6521
Dial in number – toll: (262) 912-6157
Conference ID: 3948196
 
Webcast Information:
Visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hmesjhe3 for the live webcast.

A replay of the call can be accessed from the Emergent website.

About Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through our specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, we are dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, we aim to build healthier and safer communities. We aspire to deliver peace of mind to our patients and customers so they can focus on what’s most important in their lives. In working together, we envision protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Investor Contact:
Robert G. Burrows
Vice President, Investor Relations
240-631-3280
BurrowsR@ebsi.com

Media Contact:
Nina DeLorenzo
SVP, Global Communications & Public Affairs
mediarelations@ebsi.com

 




