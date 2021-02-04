 

Aker ASA Approval of prospectus

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has on 3 February 2021 approved Supplement number 1 to the Base Prospectus dated 13 February 2020. The Supplement number 1 has been prepared in connection with the Additional Bonds (tap issue) of AKER15 (ISIN NO0010868979) of NOK 500,000,000 as announced 20 January 2021.

The Base Prospectus dated 13 2020, Supplement number 1 dated 3 February 2021 and Securities Note dated 3 February 2021 constitute a Prospectus, covering the listing of the Additional Bonds on Oslo Børs.

The Prospectus and the Supplement are available at the Aker ASA website: https://www.akerasa.com/investorer/treasury/#debt  

For more information, please contact:

Christina Chappell Glenn, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90532774
Email: christina.glenn@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

