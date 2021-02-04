Glaukos Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results after Market Close on February 25

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST) on February 25, 2021.

A link to the live webcast will be available on the company’s website at http://investors.glaukos.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial 833-231-8262 (U.S.) or 647-689-4107 (International) and enter Conference ID 4167849. A replay will be archived on the company’s website following completion of the call.