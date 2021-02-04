Xylem reports fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings

Fourth quarter reported operating margin was 13.0 percent, and adjusted operating margin was 13.8 percent, each declining 120 basis points year-over-year. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin declined 170 basis points to 18.8 percent. COVID-related impacts and inflation drove the margin decline, exceeding productivity improvements and cost savings. Xylem generated net income of $148 million, or $0.82 per share, and adjusted net income of $145 million, or $0.81 per share, which excludes the impact of restructuring, realignment and special charges.

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, today reported fourth quarter revenue of $1.37 billion, and full-year 2020 revenue of $4.88 billion, exceeding expectations on strengthening end-market performance, despite COVID-19 related impacts.

For the full year, Xylem delivered reported operating margin of 7.5 percent, down 180 basis points versus the prior year, and adjusted operating margin of 10.8 percent, down 310 basis points for the same period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.3 percent, down 320 basis points year-over-year. The margin declines for the full year were driven by the same factors as in the fourth quarter. Full-year reported net income was $254 million, or $1.40 per share, with a reported operating margin of 7.5 percent. Adjusted net income, which excludes the impact of restructuring, realignment and special charges, was $374 million, or $2.06 per share. The Company generated $824 million of operating cash flow, representing a 324 percent conversion, and $641 million of free cash flow, representing a 181 percent conversion.

“Our team again delivered solid operational performance, exceeding expectations across all major indicators, including revenue, margin, and EPS,” said Patrick Decker, president and CEO of Xylem. “We drove better-than-anticipated top-line improvements in all segments, taking full advantage of stabilizing demand, demonstrated by sequential gains globally, and with particularly strong performance in Europe and China. Our improved bottom-line performance reflects effective cost containment and supply chain execution through the pandemic, and over-delivery on our free cash flow conversion commitments on the back of disciplined working capital management.”

“That performance gives us positive momentum entering 2021,” Decker continued, “as our end markets showed encouraging signs of recovery in the fourth quarter, with healthy orders trends and significant backlog growth. We also delivered strong performance with our industry-leading digital portfolio, as the pandemic continues to accelerate customer adoption of digital technologies across the water sector. This clearly positions Xylem well in both the near and long term.”

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend in the amount of $0.28 per share, an increase of 8 percent. The dividend is payable on March 18, 2021, to shareholders of record as of February 18, 2021.

Full-year 2021 Outlook

Xylem forecasts full-year 2021 revenue in the range of $5.16 to $5.26 billion, up 6 to 8 percent on a reported basis and up 3 to 5 percent on an organic basis.

Full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 16.7 to 17.7 percent and adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 11.5 to 12.5 percent. This results in adjusted earnings per share of $2.35 to $2.60, which represents an increase of 14 to 26 percent from Xylem’s 2020 adjusted results. The Company’s adjusted earnings outlook excludes projected restructuring and realignment costs of approximately $50 to $60 million for the year. Further 2021 planning assumptions are included in Xylem’s fourth quarter 2020 earnings materials posted at www.xylem.com/investors. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort.

Fourth Quarter Segment Results

Water Infrastructure

Xylem’s Water Infrastructure segment consists of its portfolio of businesses serving clean water delivery, wastewater transport and treatment, and dewatering.

Fourth quarter 2020 revenue was $616 million, flat organically compared with fourth quarter 2019. This result, achieved despite difficult market conditions, was driven by modest growth in the wastewater utility end market in Europe, Asia and Canada offset by softness in the U.S. industrial market.

Fourth quarter reported operating income for the segment was $117 million. Adjusted operating income for the segment, which excludes $7 million of restructuring and realignment, was $124 million, a less than one percent decrease versus the comparable period last year. Reported operating margin for the segment was 19.0 percent, down 70 basis points versus the prior year, and adjusted operating margin was 20.1 percent, down 60 basis points versus prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.2 percent, down 70 basis points from the prior year. Productivity benefits, cost control and modest price realization were more than offset by inflation, increased reserves, and unfavorable volume and mix impacts.

Applied Water

Xylem’s Applied Water segment consists of its portfolio of businesses in residential and commercial building services, and industrial applications.

Fourth quarter 2020 Applied Water revenue was $395 million, a one percent decline organically year-over-year. Volume weakness in industrial end markets continued in the quarter, with particular softness in the U.S. and Middle East, partly offset by robust growth in the residential market in the U.S. and China.

Fourth quarter reported operating income for the segment was $61 million and adjusted operating income, which excludes $1 million of restructuring and realignment costs, was $62 million, a 5 percent decrease versus the comparable period last year. The segment reported operating margin was 15.4 percent, down 40 basis points versus the prior year period. Adjusted operating margin declined 90 basis points to 15.7 percent. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.2 percent, down 170 basis points from the prior year. Productivity benefits, favorable mix and modest price realization were more than offset by inflation and lower volumes.

Measurement & Control Solutions

Xylem’s Measurement & Control Solutions segment consists of its portfolio of businesses in smart metering, network technologies, advanced infrastructure analytics and analytic instrumentation.

Fourth quarter 2020 Measurement & Control Solutions revenue was $362 million, down 5 percent organically versus the prior year, lapping large project deployments in the U.S. and Middle East. Strong sequential improvement reflects healthy demand in the test business and Advanced Infrastructure Analytics, both of which were up high single digits.

Fourth quarter reported operating income for the segment was $14 million, and adjusted operating income, which excludes $2 million of restructuring and realignment costs, was $16 million, a 45 percent decrease versus the comparable period last year. The Measurement & Control Solutions segment reported operating margin was 3.9 percent, down 330 basis points versus the prior year period. Adjusted operating margin of 4.4 percent also decreased 330 basis points over the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.6 percent, down 350 basis points from the prior year. Strong productivity results and cost savings programs partly offset lower volume, inflation and unfavorable mix.

Supplemental information on Xylem’s fourth quarter 2020 earnings and reconciliations for certain non-GAAP items is posted at www.xylem.com/investors.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” "contemplate," "predict," “project,” “forecast,” “likely,” “believe,” “target,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” "potential," "may" and similar expressions or their negative, may, but are not necessary to, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements address uncertain matters and include any statements that: are not historical, such as statements about our strategy, financial plans, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals; or address possible or future results of operations or financial performance, including statements relating to orders, revenues, operating margins and earnings per share growth.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are, and may continue to be, amplified by the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in or implied by our forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: overall industry and economic conditions, including industrial, governmental and private sector spending and the strength of the residential and commercial real estate markets; geopolitical, regulatory, economic and other risks associated with international operations; continued uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic’s magnitude, duration and impacts on our business, operations, growth, and financial condition, as well as uncertainty around approved vaccines and the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides; actual or potential other epidemics, pandemics or global health crises; manufacturing and operating cost increases due to inflation, prevailing price changes, tariffs and other factors; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; disruption, competition and pricing pressures in the markets we serve; cybersecurity incidents or other disruptions of information technology systems on which we rely, or involving our products; disruptions in operations at our facilities or that of third parties upon which we rely; availability of products, parts and raw materials from our supply chain; availability, regulation and interference with radio spectrum used by some of our products; our ability to retain and attract senior management and other key talent; uncertainty related to restructuring and realignment actions and related charges and savings; our ability to continue strategic investments for growth; our ability to successfully identify, execute and integrate acquisitions; difficulty predicting our financial results, including uncertainties due to the nature of our short- and long-cycle businesses; volatility in our results due to weather conditions; risks relating to products, including defects, security, warranty and liability claims, and recalls; our ability to borrow or refinance our existing indebtedness and the availability of liquidity sufficient to meet our needs; risk of future impairments to goodwill and other intangible assets; failure to comply with laws or regulations, including those pertaining to anti-corruption, data privacy and security, export and import, competition, and the environment; changes in our effective tax rates or tax expenses; legal, governmental or regulatory claims, investigations or proceedings and associated contingent liabilities; and other factors set forth in “Part I Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and in subsequent filings we may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available to us as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (In Millions, except per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Revenue $ 4,876 $ 5,249 $ 5,207 Cost of revenue 3,046 3,203 3,181 Gross profit 1,830 2,046 2,026 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,143 1,158 1,161 Research and development expenses 187 191 189 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 75 63 22 Goodwill impairment charge 58 148 — Operating income 367 486 654 Interest expense 77 67 82 Other non-operating (expense) income, net (5 ) (4 ) 13 Gain on sale of businesses — 1 — Income before taxes 285 416 585 Income tax expense 31 15 36 Net income 254 401 549 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.41 $ 2.23 $ 3.05 Diluted $ 1.40 $ 2.21 $ 3.03 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 180.1 180.0 179.8 Diluted 181.1 181.2 181.1

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In Millions, except per share amounts) December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,875 $ 724 Receivables, less allowances for discounts, returns and credit losses of $46 and $35 in 2020 and 2019, respectively 923 1,036 Inventories 558 539 Prepaid and other current assets 167 151 Total current assets 3,523 2,450 Property, plant and equipment, net 657 658 Goodwill 2,854 2,839 Other intangible assets, net 1,093 1,174 Other non-current assets 623 589 Total assets $ 8,750 $ 7,710 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 569 $ 597 Accrued and other current liabilities 787 628 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 600 276 Total current liabilities 1,956 1,501 Long-term debt, net 2,484 2,040 Accrued post-retirement benefits 519 445 Deferred income tax liabilities 242 310 Other non-current accrued liabilities 573 447 Total liabilities 5,774 4,743 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock — par value $0.01 per share: Authorized 750.0 shares, issued 194.9 and 193.9 shares in 2020 and 2019, respectively 2 2 Capital in excess of par value 2,037 1,991 Retained earnings 1,930 1,866 Treasury stock – at cost 14.5 shares and 13.7 shares in 2020 and 2019, respectively (588 ) (527 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (413 ) (375 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,968 2,957 Non-controlling interest 8 10 Total equity 2,976 2,967 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,750 $ 7,710

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Millions) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Operating Activities Net income $ 254 $ 401 $ 549 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 117 117 117 Amortization 134 140 144 Deferred income taxes (31 ) (77 ) (47 ) Share-based compensation 26 29 30 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 75 63 22 Goodwill impairment charge 58 148 — Gain from sale of businesses — (1 ) — Other, net 46 9 9 Payments for restructuring (36 ) (30 ) (21 ) Contributions to post-retirement benefit plans (27 ) (19 ) (41 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions): Changes in receivables 109 (23 ) (103 ) Changes in inventories (5 ) 47 (97 ) Changes in accounts payable (39 ) 29 51 Changes in accrued liabilities 101 15 (6 ) Changes in accrued taxes 20 (13 ) — Net changes in other assets and liabilities 22 4 (21 ) Net Cash — Operating activities 824 839 586 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (183 ) (226 ) (237 ) Acquisitions of businesses and assets, net of cash acquired — (18 ) (433 ) Proceeds from sale of businesses — — 22 Cash received from investments 200 11 11 Cash paid for investments (200 ) (7 ) (11 ) Cash received from cross-currency swaps 12 9 — Other, net 2 — 5 Net Cash — Investing activities (169 ) (231 ) (643 ) Financing Activities Short-term debt issued, net 359 281 335 Short-term debt repaid, net (640 ) (254 ) (52 ) Long-term debt issued, net 985 — 1 Long-term debt repaid, net — — (120 ) Repurchase of common stock (61 ) (40 ) (59 ) Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 20 13 7 Dividends paid (188 ) (174 ) (152 ) Other, net (2 ) (3 ) — Net Cash — Financing activities 473 (177 ) (40 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 23 (3 ) (21 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 1,151 428 (118 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 724 296 414 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 1,875 $ 724 $ 296 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 77 $ 77 $ 78 Income taxes (net of refunds received) $ 41 $ 107 $ 75

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Measures

Management reviews key performance indicators including revenue, gross margins, segment operating income and margins, orders growth, working capital and backlog, among others. In addition, we consider certain non-GAAP (or "adjusted") measures to be useful to management and investors evaluating our operating performance for the periods presented, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations, liquidity and management of assets. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives, including but not limited to, dividends, acquisitions, share repurchases and debt repayment. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort. These adjusted metrics are consistent with how management views our business and are used to make financial, operating and planning decisions. These metrics, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share (basic and diluted) or net cash from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. We consider the following items to represent the non-GAAP measures we consider to be key performance indicators, as well as the related reconciling items to the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

“Organic revenue" and "Organic orders” defined as revenue and orders, respectively, excluding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency translation and contributions from acquisitions and divestitures. Divestitures include sales or discontinuance of insignificant portions of our business that did not meet the criteria for classification as a discontinued operation. The period-over-period change resulting from foreign currency translation impacts is determined by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate.

“Constant currency” defined as financial results adjusted for foreign currency translation impacts by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate. This approach is used for countries whose functional currency is not the U.S. dollar.

“EBITDA” defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. “Adjusted EBITDA” and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA" reflects the adjustments to EBITDA and segment EBITDA, respectively, to exclude share-based compensation charges, restructuring and realignment costs, gain or loss from sale of businesses and special charges.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin" defined as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted segment EBITDA divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively.

"Adjusted Operating Income", "Adjusted Segment Operating Income", "Adjusted Net Income" and “Adjusted EPS” defined as operating income, segment operating income, net income and earnings per share, adjusted to exclude restructuring and realignment costs, gain or loss from sale of businesses, special charges and tax-related special items, as applicable.

"Adjusted Operating Margin" and "Adjusted Segment Operating Margin" defined as adjusted operating income and adjusted segment operating income divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively.

“Free Cash Flow” defined as net cash from operating activities, as reported in the Statement of Cash Flow, less capital expenditures, and "Free Cash Flow Conversion" defined as Free Cash Flow divided by net income, excluding the gain on sale of businesses, non-cash impairment charges and significant deferred tax items. Our definitions of "free cash flow" and "free cash flow conversion" do not consider certain non-discretionary cash payments, such as debt.

“Realignment costs” defined as costs not included in restructuring costs that are incurred as part of actions taken to reposition our business, including items such as professional fees, severance, relocation, travel, facility set-up and other costs.

“Special charges" defined as costs incurred by the Company, such as acquisition and integration related costs, non-cash impairment charges and both operating and non-operating adjustments for pension costs.

“Tax-related special items" defined as tax items, such as acquisition and integration related costs, non-cash impairment charges and both operating and non-operating adjustments for pension costs.

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Reported vs. Organic & Constant Currency Orders ($ Millions) (As Reported - GAAP) (As Adjusted - Organic) Constant Currency (A) (B) (C) (D) (E) = B+C+D (F) = E/A (G) = (E - C) / A Change % Change Acquisitions / Divestitures Change % Change Orders Orders 2020 v. 2019 2020 v. 2019 FX Impact Adj. 2020 v. 2019 Adj. 2020 v. 2019 2020 2019 Year Ended December 31 Xylem Inc. 5,033 5,339 (306 ) (6 %) 4 18 (284 ) (5 %) (5 %) Water Infrastructure 2,134 2,234 (100 ) (4 %) - 20 (80 ) (4 %) (4 %) Applied Water 1,483 1,556 (73 ) (5 %) - - (73 ) (5 %) (5 %) Measurement & Control Solutions 1,416 1,549 (133 ) (9 %) 4 (2 ) (131 ) (8 %) (9 %) Quarter Ended December 31 Xylem Inc. 1,294 1,286 8 1 % 4 (31 ) (19 ) (1 %) (2 %) Water Infrastructure 464 530 (66 ) (12 %) - (18 ) (84 ) (16 %) (16 %) Applied Water 410 387 23 6 % - (7 ) 16 4 % 4 % Measurement & Control Solutions 420 369 51 14 % 4 (6 ) 49 13 % 12 % Quarter Ended September 30 Xylem Inc. 1,246 1,346 (100 ) (7 %) - (10 ) (110 ) (8 %) (8 %) Water Infrastructure 558 586 (28 ) (5 %) - (4 ) (32 ) (5 %) (5 %) Applied Water 375 376 (1 ) (0 %) - (3 ) (4 ) (1 %) (1 %) Measurement & Control Solutions 313 384 (71 ) (18 %) - (3 ) (74 ) (19 %) (19 %) Quarter Ended June 30 Xylem Inc. 1,232 1,392 (160 ) (11 %) - 36 (124 ) (9 %) (9 %) Water Infrastructure 598 586 12 2 % - 27 39 7 % 7 % Applied Water 326 399 (73 ) (18 %) - 6 (67 ) (17 %) (17 %) Measurement & Control Solutions 308 407 (99 ) (24 %) - 3 (96 ) (24 %) (24 %) Quarter Ended March 31 Xylem Inc. 1,261 1,315 (54 ) (4 %) - 23 (31 ) (2 %) (2 %) Water Infrastructure 514 532 (18 ) (3 %) - 15 (3 ) (1 %) (1 %) Applied Water 372 394 (22 ) (6 %) - 4 (18 ) (5 %) (5 %) Measurement & Control Solutions 375 389 (14 ) (4 %) - 4 (10 ) (3 %) (3 %)

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Reported vs. Organic & Constant Currency Revenue ($ Millions) (As Reported - GAAP) (As Adjusted - Organic) Constant Currency (A) (B) (C) (D) (E) = B+C+D (F) = E/A (G) = (E - C) / A Change % Change Acquisitions / Change % Change Revenue Revenue 2020 v. 2019 2020 v. 2019 Divestitures FX Impact Adj. 2020 v. 2019 Adj. 2020 v. 2019 2020 2019 Year Ended December 31 Xylem Inc. 4,876 5,249 (373 ) (7 %) 2 7 (364 ) (7 %) (7 %) Water Infrastructure 2,079 2,177 (98 ) (5 %) - 9 (89 ) (4 %) (4 %) Applied Water 1,434 1,541 (107 ) (7 %) - (1 ) (108 ) (7 %) (7 %) Measurement & Control Solutions 1,363 1,531 (168 ) (11 %) 2 (1 ) (167 ) (11 %) (11 %) Quarter Ended December 31 Xylem Inc. 1,373 1,371 2 0 % 2 (28 ) (24 ) (2 %) (2 %) Water Infrastructure 616 603 13 2 % - (15 ) (2 ) (0 %) (0 %) Applied Water 395 392 3 1 % - (7 ) (4 ) (1 %) (1 %) Measurement & Control Solutions 362 376 (14 ) (4 %) 2 (6 ) (18 ) (5 %) (5 %) Quarter Ended September 30 Xylem Inc. 1,220 1,296 (76 ) (6 %) - (9 ) (85 ) (7 %) (7 %) Water Infrastructure 524 531 (7 ) (1 %) - (4 ) (11 ) (2 %) (2 %) Applied Water 364 376 (12 ) (3 %) - (3 ) (15 ) (4 %) (4 %) Measurement & Control Solutions 332 389 (57 ) (15 %) - (2 ) (59 ) (15 %) (15 %) Quarter Ended June 30 Xylem Inc. 1,160 1,345 (185 ) (14 %) - 25 (160 ) (12 %) (12 %) Water Infrastructure 501 561 (60 ) (11 %) - 16 (44 ) (8 %) (8 %) Applied Water 337 394 (57 ) (14 %) - 6 (51 ) (13 %) (13 %) Measurement & Control Solutions 322 390 (68 ) (17 %) - 3 (65 ) (17 %) (17 %) Quarter Ended March 31 Xylem Inc. 1,123 1,237 (114 ) (9 %) - 19 (95 ) (8 %) (8 %) Water Infrastructure 438 482 (44 ) (9 %) - 12 (32 ) (7 %) (7 %) Applied Water 338 379 (41 ) (11 %) - 3 (38 ) (10 %) (10 %) Measurement & Control Solutions 347 376 (29 ) (8 %) - 4 (25 ) (7 %) (7 %)

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Adjusted Operating Income ($ Millions) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Revenue • Total Xylem 1,123 1,237 1,160 1,345 1,220 1,296 1,373 1,371 4,876 5,249 • Water Infrastructure 438 482 501 561 524 531 616 603 2,079 2,177 • Applied Water 338 379 337 394 364 376 395 392 1,434 1,541 • Measurement & Control Solutions 347 376 322 390 332 389 362 376 1,363 1,531 Operating Income • Total Xylem 61 109 54 171 73 11 179 195 367 486 • Water Infrastructure 39 51 73 98 89 97 117 119 318 365 • Applied Water 47 56 41 62 56 61 61 62 205 241 • Measurement & Control Solutions (12 ) 16 (46 ) 26 (62 ) (136 ) 14 27 (106 ) (67 ) • Total Segments 74 123 68 186 83 22 192 208 417 539 Operating Margin • Total Xylem 5.4 % 8.8 % 4.7 % 12.7 % 6.0 % 0.8 % 13.0 % 14.2 % 7.5 % 9.3 % • Water Infrastructure 8.9 % 10.6 % 14.6 % 17.5 % 17.0 % 18.3 % 19.0 % 19.7 % 15.3 % 16.8 % • Applied Water 13.9 % 14.8 % 12.2 % 15.7 % 15.4 % 16.2 % 15.4 % 15.8 % 14.3 % 15.6 % • Measurement & Control Solutions (3.5 %) 4.3 % (14.3 %) 6.7 % (18.7 %) (35.0 %) 3.9 % 7.2 % (7.8 %) (4.4 %) • Total Segments 6.6 % 9.9 % 5.9 % 13.8 % 6.8 % 1.7 % 14.0 % 15.2 % 8.6 % 10.3 % Special Charges • Total Xylem - 4 11 - 70 155 - - 81 159 • Water Infrastructure - - - - - - - - - - • Applied Water - - - - - - - - - - • Measurement & Control Solutions - 4 10 - 69 155 - - 79 159 • Total Segments - 4 10 - 69 155 - - 79 159 Restructuring & Realignment Costs • Total Xylem 9 20 43 21 15 30 10 11 77 82 • Water Infrastructure 5 9 8 9 8 7 7 6 28 31 • Applied Water 2 3 4 4 2 3 1 3 9 13 • Measurement & Control Solutions 2 8 31 8 5 20 2 2 40 38 • Total Segments 9 20 43 21 15 30 10 11 77 82 Adjusted Operating Income • Total Xylem 70 133 108 192 158 196 189 206 525 727 • Water Infrastructure 44 60 81 107 97 104 124 125 346 396 • Applied Water 49 59 45 66 58 64 62 65 214 254 • Measurement & Control Solutions (10 ) 28 (5 ) 34 12 39 16 29 13 130 • Total Segments 83 147 121 207 167 207 202 219 573 780 Adjusted Operating Margin • Total Xylem 6.2 % 10.8 % 9.3 % 14.3 % 13.0 % 15.1 % 13.8 % 15.0 % 10.8 % 13.9 % • Water Infrastructure 10.0 % 12.4 % 16.2 % 19.1 % 18.5 % 19.6 % 20.1 % 20.7 % 16.6 % 18.2 % • Applied Water 14.5 % 15.6 % 13.4 % 16.8 % 15.9 % 17.0 % 15.7 % 16.6 % 14.9 % 16.5 % • Measurement & Control Solutions (2.9 %) 7.4 % (1.6 %) 8.7 % 3.6 % 10.0 % 4.4 % 7.7 % 1.0 % 8.5 % • Total Segments 7.4 % 11.9 % 10.4 % 15.4 % 13.7 % 16.0 % 14.7 % 16.0 % 11.8 % 14.9 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Adjusted Diluted EPS ($ Millions, except per share amounts) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Total Revenue 1,373 - 1,373 1,371 - 1,371 Operating Income 179 10 a 189 195 11 a 206 Operating Margin 13.0 % 13.8 % 14.2 % 15.0 % Interest Expense (21 ) - (21 ) (15 ) - (15 ) Other Non-Operating Income (Expense) - 1 b 1 (2 ) 8 b 6 Gain/(Loss) From Sale of Business - - - - - - Income before Taxes 158 11 169 178 19 197 Provision for Income Taxes (10 ) (14 ) c (24 ) (60 ) 24 c (36 ) Net Income Attributable to Xylem 148 (3 ) 145 118 43 161 Diluted Shares 181.5 181.5 181.2 181.2 Diluted EPS $ 0.82 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.81 $ 0.65 $ 0.24 $ 0.89 Year-over-year currency translation impact on current year diluted EPS $ 0.04 $ 0.00 $ 0.04 Diluted EPS at Constant Currency $ 0.78 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.77 Q4 YTD 2020 Q4 YTD 2019 As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Total Revenue 4,876 - 4,876 5,249 - 5,249 Operating Income 367 158 a 525 486 241 a 727 Operating Margin 7.5 % 10.8 % 9.3 % 13.9 % Interest Expense (77 ) - (77 ) (67 ) - (67 ) Other Non-Operating Income (Expense) (5 ) 5 b - (4 ) 19 b 15 Gain/(Loss) From Sale of Businesses - - - 1 (1 ) - Income before Taxes 285 163 448 416 259 675 Provision for Income Taxes (31 ) (43 ) c (74 ) (15 ) (113 ) c (128 ) Net Income Attributable to Xylem 254 120 374 401 146 547 Diluted Shares 181.1 181.1 181.2 181.2 Diluted EPS $ 1.40 $ 0.66 $ 2.06 $ 2.21 $ 0.81 $ 3.02 Year-over-year currency translation impact on current year diluted EPS $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 Diluted EPS at Constant Currency $ 1.38 $ 0.65 $ 2.03

a Quarter-to-date: Restructuring & realignment costs of $10 million in 2020 and $11 million in 2019. Year-to-date: Restructuring & realignment costs of $77 million and $82 million in 2020 and 2019, respectively; special charges of $81 million ($79 million of intangible asset and goodwill impairment charges and $2 million of other charges) and $159 million of special charges in 2019 ($158 million of goodwill and asset impairment charges and $1 million of acquisition related costs). b Special non-operating charges consist of pension costs related to the UK pension plan that has been transferred to an annuity in 2020 as part of the planned buyout activities ($1 million and $5 million in 2020, and $6 million and $17 million in 2019, quarter-to-date and year-to-date, respectively). Also, $2 million of other non-operating charges in 2019, both quarter-to-date and year-to-date. c Quarter-to-date: Net tax impact on restructuring & realignment costs of $2 million in both 2020 and 2019, respectively; $1 million of tax on special charges in 2020 and $4 million in 2019; and $11 million and $30 million of positive impact from tax related special Expense adjustments in 2020 and 2019, respectively. Year-to-date: Net tax impact on restructuring & realignment costs of $17 million and $19 million in 2020 and 2019, respectively; $10 million and $6 million of tax impact on special charges in 2020 and 2019; and $16 million and $88 million of negative impact from tax related special benefit adjustments in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Net Cash - Operating Activities vs. Free Cash Flow ($ Millions) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year-to-Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Cash - Operating Activities $ (2 ) $ 83 $ 181 $ 123 $ 275 $ 245 $ 370 $ 388 $ 824 $ 839 Capital Expenditures - PP&E (32 ) (53 ) (24 ) (40 ) (24 ) (28 ) (29 ) (29 ) (109 ) (150 ) Capital Expenditures - Software (19 ) (16 ) (20 ) (20 ) (17 ) (18 ) (18 ) (22 ) (74 ) (76 ) Capital Expenditures (51 ) (69 ) (44 ) (60 ) (41 ) (46 ) (47 ) (51 ) (183 ) (226 ) Free Cash Flow $ (53 ) $ 14 $ 137 $ 63 $ 234 $ 199 $ 323 $ 337 $ 641 $ 613 Net Income 38 79 31 139 37 65 148 118 254 $ 401 Gain/(Loss) from sale of businesses - 1 - - - - - - - 1 Restructuring & Realignment Charges - non-cash impairment - - (17 ) - (3 ) - (1 ) - (21 ) - Special Charges - non-cash impairment - (3 ) (10 ) - (69 ) (155 ) - - (79 ) (158 ) Significant deferred tax benefit/(charge) - - - - - 97 - (33 ) - 64 Net Income, excluding gain on sale of businesses, non-cash impairment charges and significant deferred tax items $ 38 $ 81 $ 58 $ 139 $ 109 $ 123 $ 149 $ 151 $ 354 $ 494 Operating Cash Flow Conversion (5 %) 105 % 584 % 88 % 743 % 377 % 250 % 329 % 324 % 209 % Free Cash Flow Conversion (139 %) 17 % 236 % 45 % 215 % 162 % 217 % 223 % 181 % 124 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Net Income 38 31 37 148 254 Income Tax Expense 4 4 13 10 31 Interest Expense (Income), net 14 16 20 20 70 Depreciation 29 29 30 29 117 Amortization 35 33 33 33 134 EBITDA 120 113 133 240 606 Share-based Compensation 8 8 3 7 26 Restructuring & Realignment 9 43 15 10 77 Special Charges 1 13 71 1 86 Adjusted EBITDA 138 177 222 258 795 Revenue 1,123 1,160 1,220 1,373 4,876 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.3 % 15.3 % 18.2 % 18.8 % 16.3 % 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Net Income 79 139 65 118 401 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 15 17 (77 ) 60 15 Interest Expense (Income), net 17 18 14 13 62 Depreciation 29 29 30 29 117 Amortization 35 34 35 36 140 EBITDA 175 237 67 256 735 Share-based Compensation 9 7 7 6 29 Restructuring & Realignment 20 21 30 11 82 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business (1 ) - - - (1 ) Special Charges 4 - 166 8 178 Adjusted EBITDA 207 265 270 281 1,023 Revenue 1,237 1,345 1,296 1,371 5,249 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.7 % 19.7 % 20.8 % 20.5 % 19.5 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter Water Infrastructure ($ Millions) 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Pre-Tax Income 37 71 85 116 309 Interest Expense (Income), net - (1 ) - - (1 ) Depreciation 11 11 11 11 44 Amortization 4 5 2 2 13 EBITDA 52 86 98 129 365 Share-based Compensation - 1 - 1 2 Restructuring & Realignment 5 8 8 7 28 Adjusted EBITDA 57 95 106 137 395 Revenue 438 501 524 616 2,079 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.0 % 19.0 % 20.2 % 22.2 % 19.0 % 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Pre-Tax Income 50 96 97 117 360 Interest Expense (Income), net (1 ) 1 (1 ) - (1 ) Depreciation 11 12 11 10 44 Amortization 4 4 4 5 17 EBITDA 64 113 111 132 420 Share-based Compensation 1 - - 1 2 Restructuring & Realignment 9 9 7 5 30 Adjusted EBITDA 74 122 118 138 452 Revenue 482 561 531 603 2,177 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.4 % 21.7 % 22.2 % 22.9 % 20.8 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter Applied Water ($ Millions) 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Pre-Tax Income 47 42 55 60 204 Interest Expense (Income), net - - - - - Depreciation 5 5 6 5 21 Amortization 1 - 1 1 3 EBITDA 53 47 62 66 228 Share-based Compensation 1 1 - 1 3 Restructuring & Realignment 2 4 2 1 9 Adjusted EBITDA 56 52 64 68 240 Revenue 338 337 364 395 1,434 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.6 % 15.4 % 17.6 % 17.2 % 16.7 % 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Pre-Tax Income 57 62 62 63 244 Interest Expense (Income), net - - - (1 ) (1 ) Depreciation 5 5 5 6 21 Amortization 1 1 - 1 3 EBITDA 63 68 67 69 267 Share-based Compensation 1 - 1 1 3 Restructuring & Realignment 3 4 3 4 14 Adjusted EBITDA 67 72 71 74 284 Revenue 379 394 376 392 1,541 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.7 % 18.3 % 18.9 % 18.9 % 18.4 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter Measurement & Control Solutions ($ Millions) 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Pre-Tax Income (13 ) (46 ) (62 ) 14 (107 ) Interest Expense (Income), net - - - - - Depreciation 9 8 9 9 35 Amortization 27 26 27 27 107 EBITDA 23 (12 ) (26 ) 50 35 Share-based Compensation 2 1 1 1 5 Restructuring & Realignment 2 31 5 2 40 Special Charges - 10 69 - 79 Adjusted EBITDA 27 30 49 53 159 Revenue 347 322 332 362 1,363 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 7.8 % 9.3 % 14.8 % 14.6 % 11.7 % 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Pre-Tax Income 16 26 (137 ) 28 (67 ) Interest Expense (Income), net - - - - - Depreciation 9 9 9 10 37 Amortization 27 26 27 27 107 EBITDA 52 61 (101 ) 65 77 Share-based Compensation 1 2 1 1 5 Restructuring & Realignment 8 8 20 2 38 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business (1 ) - - - (1 ) Special Charges 4 - 155 - 159 Adjusted EBITDA 64 71 75 68 278 Revenue 376 390 389 376 1,531 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.0 % 18.2 % 19.3 % 18.1 % 18.2 %

