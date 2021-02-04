Kymera Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming February Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that the Company will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Day on Thursday, February 11 at 1:30 p.m. ET

BMO BioPharma Spotlight Series: “Proteins - Degraders and Other Next Gen Technologies” on Thursday, February 18 at 10:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast of each event will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.kymeratx.com. Archived webcast replays of the presentations will also be available on the website for approximately 90 days.