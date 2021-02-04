 

BioXcel Therapeutics to Present an Update from its Ongoing Trial of BXCL701 in Aggressive Forms of Prostate Cancer at the 2021 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BioXcel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that an update from its ongoing Phase 1b/2 trial of BXCL701, the Company's investigational, oral innate immunity activator, in aggressive forms of prostate cancer will be presented in a poster session at the virtual 2021 ASCO Genitourinary ("ASCO GU") Cancers Symposium. ASCO GU is being held from Thursday, February 11, 2021 to Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Poster Presentation Details:
Title: BXCL701, first-in-class oral activator of systemic innate immunity pathway, combined with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)
Poster Session: Prostate Cancer - Advanced
Time: Available starting on February 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Abstract Number: 124

The abstract will be available on the ASCO GU website at meetinglibrary.asco.org/ on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET. At the start of the poster session, the poster will be available in the “News & Media” section of the Company’s website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

About BXCL701

BXCL701 is an investigational orally administered innate immune activator designed to initiate inflammation in the tumor microenvironment. Approved and experimental immunotherapies often struggle to address cancers that appear "cold" or uninflamed. Therefore, BXCL701 may render "cold" tumors "hot," making them more detectable by the adaptive immune system and thereby facilitating the development of a strong anti-cancer immune response. BTI's preclinical data supports BXCL701's synergy with both current checkpoint inhibitor-based therapies and emerging immunotherapies directed to activate T-cells, such as IL-2.

This candidate is currently being developed as therapy for aggressive forms of prostate cancer ("cold" tumor) and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors ("hot" tumors).

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development that utilizes artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Contact Information:

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

www.bioxceltherapeutics.com

Investor Relations:

Mary Coleman
BioXcel Therapeutics, VP of Investment Relations
MColeman@bioxceltherapeutics.com
1.475.238.6837

John Graziano
Solebury Trout
jgraziano@soleburytrout.com
1.646.378.2942

Media:

Julia Deutsch
Solebury Trout
jdeutsch@soleburytrout.com
1.646.378.2967

 




Wertpapier


