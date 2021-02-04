 

Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Micro Cultivation Partner

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 13:00  |  55   |   |   

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed its final services milestone under an agreement with Alberta based Micro Cultivation partner, Dry Island LTD. (“Dry Island”). Dry Island is an arm’s length third party in which the Company has no ownership control or interest.

On January 29, 2021, Dry Island confirmed it had reached its final milestone under the Strategic Cooperation Agreement (“SCA”) and has been granted its cannabis micro cultivation licenses from Health Canada (the “Health Canada License”).

As one of Delta 9’s Micro Cultivation partners, Dry Island entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with the company whereby Delta 9 provides services relating to the cannabis production, development of standard operating procedures and sanitation programs, consulting on Health Canada licensing, marketing services to develop the Dry Island brand and other services supporting the acquisition of the Health Canada license.

“We are delighted that Dry Island has received a Health Canada Licence for twelve of our proprietary and turn-key "Grow Pod" systems and we look forward to helping them grow their facilities into the future,” said John Arbuthnot, Founder and CEO of Delta 9. “Our turnkey platform for Grow Pods and services continues to prove one of the best options for cannabis industry entrepreneurs seeking licensing and support services.”

The Company's cannabis production methodology is based around a modular, scalable, and stackable production unit called a "Grow Pod", which are based on retrofitted 40-foot shipping containers. Dry Island’s production facility has been designed and purpose built using this turnkey and state of the art Grow Pod system. Once cultivation begins, Delta 9 plans to purchase premium quality cannabis products from Dry Island for distribution through the Company's established distribution network, and through Delta 9's nine branded retail stores. Delta 9 has now successfully sold over 250 Grow Pods to third party facilities across Canada.

“Dry Island is a business partnership owned and self funded cannabis grower based in Stettler, Alberta and is proud to have used all local trades in the construction of our facility. We have plans to service the recreational cannabis market in Western Canada,” said the Dry Island management team. “The business partners, some who are in Precast concrete construction built a 5,200 square foot purpose-built facility and installed a state-of-the-art production facility that incorporates all the latest technology for growing cannabis.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Micro Cultivation Partner WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed its final services milestone under an agreement with Alberta based Micro …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.08.20
127
Delta 9 Cannabis mit starkem Wachstum und günstiger Bewertung?