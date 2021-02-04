Autolus Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March 4

LONDON, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and operational highlights before open of U.S. markets on Thursday, March 4, 2021.



Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET/1:30 pm GMT to discuss the company’s financial results and provide a general business update. To listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, please go to the events section of Autolus’ website