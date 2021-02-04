 

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Thursday, February 18th

04.02.2021   

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) announced today that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 6:50 a.m. Eastern Time. Reliance management will host a conference call that same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.rsac.com.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call Details

DATE: Thursday, February 18, 2021
   
TIME: 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time
10:00 a.m. Central Time
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
   
DIAL-IN: (877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada)
(201) 689-8263 (International)
   
CONFERENCE ID: 13715195
   
WEBCAST: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143085

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 4, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13715195. The webcast will remain posted on the Investors section of Reliance’s website at investor.rsac.com for 90 days.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of more than 300 locations in 40 states and 13 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2019, Reliance’s average order size was $2,090, approximately 51% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at www.rsac.com.

CONTACT:         
investor@rsac.com
(213) 576-2428

or Addo Investor Relations
(310) 829-5400




Wertpapier


