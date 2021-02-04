 

SmileDirectClub, Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering

globenewswire
04.02.2021, 12:49  |  26   |   |   

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (“SmileDirectClub”) (NASDAQ: SDC) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. SmileDirectClub also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date notes are first issued, up to an additional $52,500,000 principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of SmileDirectClub, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on February 1, 2026, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Noteholders will have the right to convert their notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods. SmileDirectClub will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its Class A common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its Class A common stock, at SmileDirectClub’s election. The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at SmileDirectClub’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after February 6, 2024 and on or before the 40th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of SmileDirectClub’s Class A common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time. The redemption price will be equal to the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the pricing of the offering.

SmileDirectClub intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions described below. SmileDirectClub intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying amounts due under our existing credit facilities. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes, then SmileDirectClub intends to use a portion of the additional net proceeds to fund the cost of entering into additional capped call transactions as described below.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
SmileDirectClub Partners With Leading Dental Insurer Green Shield Canada
13.01.21
SmileDirectClub Introduces Aligners with Comfort Sense
06.01.21
SmileDirectClub to Participate in Upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference