 

REMINDER - Saputo Inc. Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

Conference call and webcast for analysts and institutional investors

MONTREAL, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – A conference call for analysts and institutional investors will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the fiscal 2021 third quarter results.

The conference call will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, and Mr. Kai Bockmann, President and Chief Operating Officer, Saputo Inc. and International Sector.

  • To participate in the conference: 1-800-941-4658
    Please dial-in approximately five minutes before the call.

Replay of the conference
A replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, February 11, 2021, 11:59 p.m. The webcast of the call will also be archived on the Company’s website.

  • To access the replay: 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 21989605).

  • To access the archived webcast: www.saputo.com, in the “Investors” section, under “Calendar of Events”.

Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902




