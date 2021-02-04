 

Castleton Commodities International LLC Announces the Appointment of Kristen Eshak Weldon as an Independent Director

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 13:00   

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castleton Commodities International LLC ("CCI" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of Kristen Eshak Weldon as an Independent Director on its Board of Directors.  Ms. Weldon will also serve on the Board Executive Committee, as well as its Audit and Risk Committees. 

Castleton Commodities International

Ms. Weldon was most recently a member of the Executive Group at Louis Dreyfus Company, leading the Food Innovation & Downstream Strategy.  Ms. Weldon joined the company in 2019 after 13 years at Blackstone, where she held several positions of increasing responsibility, lastly as Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of the London office for Blackstone Alternative Asset Management.  Ms. Weldon was also Head of the Commodity Strategy and was involved in portfolio management as well as hedge fund manager evaluation, selection and monitoring.  Prior to Blackstone, she worked in commodity and interest rate derivatives at JPMorgan in London and New York.  Ms. Weldon also served as Founding Board Member of 100 Women in Finance Ltd. between 2007 and 2017.

In addition to a Sloan Fellowship Master's degree in Leadership and Strategy from London Business School, she holds a degree in Finance & International Business from Georgetown University (US), UK and US securities regulatory FCA qualifications, and has received several awards over the years recognizing leading women in finance.  Ms. Weldon is currently an independent Non-Executive Director of Carr's Group plc, an LSE listed agriculture and engineering group.

William C. Reed II, President and Chief Executive Officer of CCI, said, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Kristen to CCI.  Kristen has an impeccable reputation and her strategic experience in commodities and financial markets will add immediate value to our Board and will have a positive impact on our Company."

About Castleton Commodities International LLC
CCI is a global energy commodity merchant with integrated businesses focused on marketing, merchandising, and trading commodities, and the ownership, operation and development of commodities-related infrastructure and upstream assets.  Please visit our website for more information: http://www.cci.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/627281/CCI_Logo.jpg



