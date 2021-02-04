CureVac Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Common Shares

TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA -February 4, 2021 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC) ("CureVac" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), announced today that the underwriters of its previously announced public offering, which closed on February 1, 2021, have exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 750,000 of its common shares at the public offering price of $90.00 per common share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. After giving effect to the option closing, the total number of common shares sold by the Company in the offering increased to 5,750,000, which resulted in aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $517.5 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

BofA Securities, Jefferies and Evercore ISI acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. UBS Investment Bank, Guggenheim Securities, Berenberg and Kempen & Co acted as passive book running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on January 27, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at (800) 299-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; and Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474 0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.