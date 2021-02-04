 

Gossamer Bio to Host Webcast Focused on its Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program, GB004, on February 18, 2021

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:00am ET to discuss GB004, its oral HIF-1α stabilizer for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including ulcerative colitis (UC).

Gossamer management will present alongside key IBD and HIF biology opinion leaders, including:

  • William Sandborn, M.D., Director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center and Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology at UC San Diego Health
  • Silvio Danese, M.D., Ph.D., Unit Director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinical and Research Unit at Humanitas Research Hospital, Milan, Italy
  • Cormac Taylor, Ph.D., Professor of Cellular Physiology at University College Dublin

As part of the event, Gossamer Bio management and Drs. Sandborn, Danese, and Taylor will be available for questions.

William Sandborn, M.D., is a board-certified gastroenterologist, who is one of the world's top experts in the management of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. He directs the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at UC San Diego Health. In addition, he is Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology for UC San Diego Health. A Professor in the Department of Medicine at UC San Diego School of Medicine, Dr. Sandborn conducts clinical trials in IBD and leads a team of physicians, research fellows, nurses, and study coordinators. His clinical trials have been instrumental to developing modern treatments for IBD. Dr. Sandborn has published 836 articles in prestigious journals, including the New England Journal of Medicine, The Lancet, JAMA, the Annals of Internal Medicine, and Gastroenterology. Prior to joining UC San Diego Health, Dr. Sandborn worked in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Dr. Sandborn completed his fellowship at Mayo Clinic. He did his residency and earned his medical degree at Loma Linda University School of Medicine.

