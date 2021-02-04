Castle Biosciences Presents New Data on the Validity and Accuracy of DecisionDx-Melanoma in Patients With T1 Cutaneous Melanoma Tumors at the 19th Annual South Beach Symposium

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced virtual posters on its three skin cancer gene expression profile tests at the 19th Annual South Beach Symposium, taking place from Feb. 4 – 7, 2021.

DecisionDx-Melanoma is Castle’s gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient’s tumor biology to predict individual risk of cutaneous melanoma metastasis or recurrence, as well as sentinel lymph node (SLN) positivity, independent of traditional staging factors.

Castle Biosciences is highlighting data on DecisionDx-Melanoma with two posters. The first highlights new data and is entitled, “31-Gene expression profiling improves risk stratification in patients with T1 cutaneous melanoma.”

Study methods and findings:

Nearly 70% of melanomas are diagnosed with tumor thickness that is less than or equal to 1.0 mm (T1 tumors), and recurrence-free survival (RFS) is generally good among these patients. However, up to 15% of patients with T1 tumors may experience a recurrence. Moreover, due to the large number of patients with T1 tumors, 27-30% of melanoma-related deaths occur in patients originally diagnosed with a T1 tumor, suggesting better identification of T1 patients at high risk of recurrence or metastasis is needed.

DecisionDx-Melanoma is designed to classify a patient’s recurrence risk as low (Class 1: Class 1A lowest) or high (Class 2: Class 2B highest) and has been validated in multiple prospective and retrospective studies.

Univariate analysis of the study data shows DecisionDx-Melanoma to be a stronger predictor of RFS than SLN status.

Multivariable analysis shows DecisionDx-Melanoma to be a strong, independent predictor of RFS.

With Class 2B RFS status similar to SLN positive status, Class 2B patients warrant follow-up strategies similar to SLN positive patients.

The second DecisionDx-Melanoma poster is entitled, “The clinical and financial impact of the 31-gene expression profile testing on sentinel lymph node biopsy patients selection in patients with T1b cutaneous melanoma.”