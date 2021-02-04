 

ADC Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in Pivotal Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Camidanlumab Tesirine (Cami) in Relapsed or Refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 13:15  |  60   |   |   

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT), a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced completion of enrollment in the pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301) in patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma. A total of 117 patients have been enrolled in the trial.

At the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, the Company presented preliminary Phase 2 data consistent with Phase 1 results. Based on 47 evaluable patients as of August 24, 2020, Cami demonstrated an 83% overall response rate and no new safety signals were identified.

“Completing enrollment in our pivotal trial of Cami brings us one step closer to potentially addressing an unmet need in heavily pre-treated Hodgkin lymphoma patients,” said Jay Feingold, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of ADC Therapeutics. “We look forward to reporting updated interim data from the trial in the first half of this year.”

For more information about the Phase 2 clinical trial of Cami, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ (identifier NCT04052997).

About Camidanlumab Tesirine (Cami)

Camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301) is an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) comprised of a monoclonal antibody that binds to CD25 (HuMax-TAC, licensed from Genmab A/S), conjugated to the pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer payload, tesirine. Once bound to a CD25-expressing cell, Cami is internalized into the cell where enzymes release the PBD-based warhead killing the cell. This applies to CD25-expressing tumor cells, and also to CD25-expressing Tregs. The intra-tumoral release of its PBD warhead may also cause bystander killing of neighboring tumor cells and PBDs have also been shown to induce immunogenic cell death. All of these properties of Cami may enhance immune-mediated anti-tumor activity. Cami is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as in a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory HL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma and a Phase 1b clinical trial as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in solid tumors.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
ADC Therapeutics startet Expanded-Access-Programm für Loncastuximab-Tesirin in den USA
07.01.21
ADC Therapeutics Initiates Expanded Access Program for Loncastuximab Tesirine in the U.S.