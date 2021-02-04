Tradeweb Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

$897.9 billion record average daily volume (“ADV”) for the quarter, an increase of 30.9% year over year with ADV records in U.S. High Yield bonds, Chinese bonds and Repos. Quarterly records for TRACE market share in U.S. High Grade and U.S. High Yield bonds

$66.4 million net income and $80.5 million adjusted net income for the quarter, increases of 16.0%, and 33.1% respectively from the prior year period

49.2% adjusted EBITDA margin or $114.6 million adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, compared to 46.9% or $92.4 million respectively for the prior year period

$0.28 diluted earnings per share (“Diluted EPS”) for the quarter and $0.34 adjusted diluted earnings per share

$0.08 per share quarterly cash dividend declared and $150 million share repurchase program launched

Lee Olesky, CEO of Tradeweb Markets:

“Strong financial results for the fourth quarter capped off a transformative year for Tradeweb. We reported record average daily volumes for Q4 thanks to broad-based momentum across asset classes. Wherever our clients were working in 2020, we know that electronic trading, digital processing and data helped them navigate unprecedented debt issuance and market volatility. Our markets are evolving, and with 2021 volumes off to a strong start we are excited about the role electronic trading continues to play in that evolution."

SELECT FINANCIAL

RESULTS 4Q20 4Q19 Change Constant

Currency

Growth(1) (dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited) GAAP Financial Measures Gross revenue $ 233,076 $ 197,308 18.1 % 15.9 % Rates $ 121,699 $ 107,539 13.2 % 10.8 % Credit $ 59,255 $ 43,542 36.1 % 33.9 % Equities $ 15,011 $ 11,665 28.7 % 23.8 % Money Markets $ 10,382 $ 10,027 3.5 % 2.1 % Market Data $ 20,864 $ 19,361 7.8 % 7.3 % Other $ 5,865 $ 5,174 13.4 % 13.4 % Net income $ 66,449 $ 57,278 16.0 % Net Income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc.(2) $ 55,060 $ 41,329 33.2 % Diluted EPS $ 0.28 $ 0.25 12.0 % Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 114,576 $ 92,441 23.9 % 20.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 49.2 % 46.9 % 231 bps 167 bps Adjusted EBIT (1) $ 103,563 $ 81,482 27.1 % 22.7 % Adjusted EBIT margin (1) 44.4 % 41.3 % 314 bps 242 bps Adjusted Net Income (1) $ 80,483 $ 60,489 33.1 % 28.4 % Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $ 0.34 $ 0.26 30.8 % 26.9 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS and constant currency growth are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and the attached schedules for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Represents net income less net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

ADV (US $bn)

(Unaudited) Asset Class Product 4Q20 4Q19 YoY Rates Cash 328 268 22.5 % Derivatives 209 184 14.1 % Total 537 451 19.1 % Credit Cash 8 6 38.5 % Derivatives 10 7 32.8 % Total 18 13 35.4 % Money Markets Cash 330 212 55.6 % Total 330 212 55.6 % Equities Cash 7 5 50.1 % Derivatives 6 4 25.4 % Total 12 9 37.9 % Total 898 686 30.9 %

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS: FOURTH QUARTER 2020

Rates – Revenues from rates of $121.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 13.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 (10.8% on a constant currency basis). ADV in rates of $537.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 19.1% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. Government bond trading increased due in part to growth in execution via firm streams and new client acquisition, along with higher global issuances and volatility around COVID-19, the U.S. election and Brexit. Low mortgage rates drove mortgage origination and higher secondary trading volumes, while macro uncertainty contributed to higher volumes in rates derivatives.

Credit – Revenues from credit of $59.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 36.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 (33.9% on a constant currency basis) as continued growth in portfolio trading and anonymous all-to-all trading protocols helped Tradeweb capture quarterly record TRACE market share in U.S. High Grade and U.S. High Yield bonds, with fully electronic representing the majority of each. Quarterly ADV in credit of $17.9 billion for the fourth quarter increased 35.4% over the prior year period with records in U.S. High Yield, U.S. High Grade-Fully Electronic and Chinese bonds.

Money Markets – Revenues from money markets of $10.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 3.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 (2.1% on a constant currency basis). Record quarterly ADV in money markets of $330.3 billion increased 55.6% driven in part by the addition of new dealers and participants on our global institutional Repo platform.

Equities – Revenues from equities of $15.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 28.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 (23.8% on a constant currency basis). ADV in equities of $12.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 37.9% as global ETF trading benefited from sharp fluctuations in equity markets and continued new client adoption.

Market Data – Revenues from market data of $20.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 7.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 (7.3% on a constant currency basis) due to delivery of additional data under our market data license agreements with Refinitiv.

Other – Other revenues of $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 13.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 (13.4% on a constant currency basis).

Operating Expenses – Operating expenses of $161.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 13.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 due to higher employee compensation and benefits expense, as well as higher depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted Expenses were $129.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 11.8% from the prior year period, primarily due to higher employee compensation and benefits expense associated with performance-related compensation and higher headcount, as well as higher technology and communications expense. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS: FULL YEAR 2020

Tradeweb recorded its 21st consecutive year of record revenues in 2020. Gross revenue increased 15.1% (14.5% on a constant currency basis), to $892.7 million, compared to full year 2019, driven by record volumes across all of our asset classes and capped off by a record fourth quarter. Net income increased 26.2% to $218.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $173.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 48.9% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 45.5% for the year ended December 31, 2019, representing an increase of 336 basis points (285 bps on a constant currency basis). Diluted EPS was $0.88 for the year ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.31 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

$791.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and an undrawn $500 million credit facility at December 31, 2020.

Capital expenditures and capitalization of software development: $42.5 million.

Free cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $400.7 million up 50.3%. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information.

The Board of Directors of Tradeweb Markets Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on March 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 1, 2021.

The Board also authorized a $150 million share repurchase program. The amounts and timing of the repurchases will be subject to, among other factors, general market conditions and the prevailing price and trading volumes of our Class A common stock. The repurchase program, which is authorized through the end of 2023, does not require the Company to acquire a specific number of shares and may be suspended, amended or discontinued at any time.



OTHER MATTERS

Full-Year 2021 Guidance*

Adjusted Expenses: $530 - $560 million Non-GAAP adjusted expense guidance does not include any expenses tied to our recently announced acquisition of Nasdaq’s U.S. fixed income electronic trading platform. We will update our guidance following the closing of the deal.

Acquisition and Refinitiv Transaction related depreciation and amortization expense: $120 million

Assumed non-GAAP tax rate: 22.0%

Capital expenditures and capitalization of software development: $45 - $50 million

*GAAP operating expenses and tax rate guidance are not provided due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain amounts due to a variety of factors including the unpredictability in the movement of foreign currency rates.

ABOUT TRADEWEB MARKETS

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $835 billion in notional value traded per day over the past four fiscal quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.

INCOME STATEMENT

Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Transaction fees $ 134,922 $ 104,245 $ 518,474 $ 423,583 Subscription fees 36,652 34,333 142,358 138,731 Commissions 42,913 41,165 163,114 149,365 Refinitiv market data fees 16,240 15,383 59,706 55,635 Other 2,349 2,182 9,007 8,252 Gross revenue 233,076 197,308 892,659 775,566 Expenses Employee compensation and benefits 86,305 76,545 349,658 329,457 Depreciation and amortization 39,837 36,402 153,789 139,330 Technology and communications 13,103 10,199 47,500 39,285 General and administrative 10,302 8,999 34,822 34,960 Professional fees 7,967 7,048 28,875 28,029 Occupancy 3,982 3,786 14,660 14,686 Total expenses 161,496 142,979 629,304 585,747 Operating income 71,580 54,329 263,355 189,819 Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment 11,425 33,134 11,425 33,134 Net interest income (expense) (380) 704 (316) 2,373 Income before taxes 82,625 88,167 274,464 225,326 Provision for income taxes (16,176) (30,889) (56,074) (52,302) Net income $ 66,449 $ 57,278 $ 218,390 $ 173,024 Less: Pre-IPO net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets LLC — — — 42,352 Net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc. and non-controlling interests 66,449 57,278 218,390 130,672 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 11,389 15,949 52,094 46,903 Net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc. $ 55,060 $ 41,329 $ 166,296 $ 83,769 EPS calculations for post-IPO and pre-IPO periods (1) Earnings per share Basic 0.19 (b) $ 0.29 (a) $ 0.26 (a) $ 0.92 (a) $ 0.57 (a) Diluted 0.19 (b) $ 0.28 (a) $ 0.25 (a) $ 0.88 (a) $ 0.54 (a) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 222,222,197 (b) 189,795,356 (a) 157,950,550 (a) 180,409,462 (a) 148,013,274 (a) Diluted 223,320,457 (b) 197,745,297 (a) 167,069,241 (a) 188,223,032 (a) 156,540,246 (a)

(1) In April 2019, the Company completed the Reorganization Transactions and the IPO, which, among other things, resulted in Tradeweb Markets Inc. becoming the successor of Tradeweb Markets LLC for financial reporting purposes. As a result, earnings per share information for the pre-IPO period is not comparable to the earnings per share information for the post-IPO period. Therefore, earnings per share information is being presented separately for the pre-IPO and post-IPO periods. (a) Presents information for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (post-IPO period). (b) Presents information for Tradeweb Markets LLC (pre-IPO period). See “Basic and Diluted EPS Calculations” and “Presentation” below for additional information.

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Dollars in Thousands, Except per Share Data Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin,

Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net income $ 66,449 $ 57,278 $ 218,390 $ 173,024 Net interest (income) expense 380 (704) 316 (2,373) Depreciation and amortization 39,837 36,402 153,789 139,330 Stock-based compensation expense(1) 2,717 2,700 13,025 25,098 Provision for income taxes 16,176 30,889 56,074 52,302 Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) / losses 216 (1,095) 5,665 (2,310) (Gain)/Loss from revaluation of foreign denominated cash(2) 226 105 614 1,225 Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment(3) (11,425) (33,134) (11,425) (33,134) Adjusted EBITDA $ 114,576 $ 92,441 $ 436,448 $ 353,162 Less: Depreciation and amortization (39,837) (36,402) (153,789) (139,330) Add: Acquisition and Refinitiv Transaction related D&A(4) 28,824 25,443 110,187 97,565 Adjusted EBIT $ 103,563 $ 81,482 $ 392,846 $ 311,397 Adjusted EBITDA margin(5) 49.2 % 46.9 % 48.9 % 45.5 % Adjusted EBIT margin(5) 44.4 % 41.3 % 44.0 % 40.2 %

(1) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense associated with the Special Option Award and post-IPO options awarded in 2019 and payroll taxes associated with exercises of such options during the applicable period. (2) Represents foreign exchange gain or loss from the revaluation of cash denominated in a different currency than the entity’s functional currency. (3) Represents income recognized during the applicable period due to changes in the tax receivable agreement liability recorded in the statement of financial condition as a result of changes in the mix of earnings, tax legislation and tax rates in various jurisdictions which impacted our tax savings. (4) Represents acquisition-related intangibles amortization and increased tangible asset and capitalized software depreciation and amortization resulting from the Refinitiv Transaction and the application of pushdown accounting (where all assets were marked to fair value as of the closing date of the Refinitiv Transaction). (5) Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBIT margin are defined as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT, respectively, divided by gross revenue for the applicable period.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Earnings per diluted share(1) $ 0.28 (a) $ 0.25 (a) $ 0.88 (a) $ 0.19 / 0.54 (b)/(a) Pre-IPO net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets LLC (1) — — — 42,352 (b) Net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc.(1) 55,060 (a) 41,329 (a) 166,296 (a) 83,769 (a) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1)(2) 11,389 (a) 15,949 (a) 52,094 (a) 46,903 (a) Net income(1) $ 66,449 (a) $ 57,278 (a) $ 218,390 (a) $ 173,024 (b)/(a) Provision for income taxes 16,176 30,889 56,074 52,302 Acquisition and Refinitiv Transaction related D&A(3) 28,824 25,443 110,187 97,565 Stock-based compensation expense(4) 2,717 2,700 13,025 25,098 Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) / losses 216 (1,095) 5,665 (2,310) Loss from revaluation of foreign denominated cash(5) 226 105 614 1,225 Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment(6) (11,425) (33,134) (11,425) (33,134) Adjusted Net Income before income taxes 103,183 82,186 392,530 313,770 Adjusted income taxes(7) (22,700) (21,697) (86,357) (82,835) Adjusted Net Income $ 80,483 $ 60,489 $ 306,173 $ 230,935 Adjusted Diluted EPS(1)(8) $ 0.34 (a) $ 0.26 (a) $ 1.31 (a) $ 0.23 / 0.77 (b)/(a)

(1) In April 2019, the Company completed the Reorganization Transactions and the IPO. As a result, certain earnings information is being presented separately for Tradeweb Markets LLC and Tradeweb Markets Inc. (a) Presents information for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (post-IPO period). (b) Presents information for Tradeweb Markets LLC (pre-IPO period). See the “Basic and Diluted EPS Calculations” table below for additional information. (2) For post-IPO periods, represents the reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of all outstanding LLC Interests held by non-controlling interests for shares of Class A or Class B common stock. (3) Represents acquisition-related intangibles amortization and increased tangible asset and capitalized software depreciation and amortization resulting from the Refinitiv Transaction and the application of pushdown accounting (where all assets were marked to fair value as of the closing date of the Refinitiv Transaction). (4) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense associated with the Special Option Award and post-IPO options awarded in 2019 and payroll taxes associated with exercises of such options during the applicable period. (5) Represents foreign exchange gain or loss from the revaluation of cash denominated in a different currency than the entity’s functional currency. (6) Represents income recognized during the applicable period due to changes in the tax receivable agreement liability recorded in the statement of financial condition as a result of changes in the mix of earnings, tax legislation and tax rates in various jurisdictions which impacted our tax savings. (7) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 22.0% applied to Adjusted Net Income before income taxes for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 26.4% applied to Adjusted Net Income before income taxes for the year ended December 31, 2019. For pre-IPO periods, this adjustment assumes Tradeweb Markets LLC was subject to a corporate tax rate for the periods presented. (8) Due to the Reorganization Transactions and the IPO completed in April 2019, shares outstanding during the year ended December 31, 2019 represent shares of TWM LLC (pre-IPO period) and shares of Class A and Class B common stock of Tradeweb Markets, Inc. (post-IPO period). Shares outstanding during the year ended December 31, 2020 represent shares of Class A and Class B Common Stock of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (post-IPO period). For a summary of the calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS, see "Reconciliation of Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding to Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding" below.

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS for the periods presented:

Reconciliation of Diluted Weighted Average

Shares Outstanding to Adjusted Diluted

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Post-IPO Period Pre-IPO Period Quarter Ended

December 31,

2020 Quarter Ended

December 31,

2019 Year Ended

December 31,

2020 Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Diluted weighted average TWM LLC shares outstanding — — — — 223,320,457 Diluted weighted average shares of Class A and Class B common stock outstanding 197,745,297 167,069,241 188,223,032 156,540,246 — Assumed exchange of LLC interests for shares of Class A or Class B common stock (1) 38,176,219 64,479,008 45,828,289 74,279,741 — Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 235,921,516 231,548,249 234,051,321 230,819,987 223,320,457 Adjusted Net Income (in thousands) $ 80,483 $ 60,489 $ 306,173 $ 178,745 $ 52,190 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.34 $ 0.26 $ 1.31 $ 0.77 $ 0.23

(1) Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding LLC Interests held by non-controlling interests for shares of Class A or Class B common stock, resulting in the elimination of the non-controlling interests and recognition of the net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Adjusted Expenses Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Operating Expenses $ 161,496 $ 142,979 $ 629,304 $ 585,747 Acquisition and Refinitiv Transaction related D&A(1) (28,824) (25,443) (110,187) (97,565) Stock-based compensation expense(2) (2,717) (2,700) (13,025) (25,098) Unrealized foreign exchange gains / (losses) (216) 1,095 (5,665) 2,310 Loss from revaluation of foreign-denominated cash(3) (226) (105) (614) (1,225) Adjusted Expenses $ 129,513 $ 115,826 $ 499,813 $ 464,169

(1) Represents acquisition-related intangibles amortization and increased tangible asset and capitalized software depreciation and amortization resulting from the Refinitiv Transaction and the application of pushdown accounting (where all assets were marked to fair value as of the closing date of the Refinitiv Transaction). (2) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense associated with the Special Option Award and post-IPO options awarded in 2019 and payroll taxes associated with exercises of such options during the applicable period. (3) Represents foreign exchange gain or loss from the revaluation of cash denominated in a different currency than the entity’s functional currency.

Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Year Ended December 31,

2020 (in thousands) Cash flow from operating activities $ 443,234 Less: Capitalization of software development costs (31,046) Less: Purchases of furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements (11,490) Free Cash Flow $ 400,698

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.

BASIC AND DILUTED EPS CALCULATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Dollars in Thousands, Except per Share Data

The following table summarizes the basic and diluted earnings per share calculations for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (post-IPO period) and Tradeweb Markets LLC (pre-IPO period):

EPS: Post-IPO net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc. Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Numerator: Post-IPO net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc. $ 55,060 $ 41,329 $ 166,296 $ 83,769 Denominator: Weighted average shares of Class A and Class B common stock outstanding - Basic 189,795,356 157,950,550 180,409,462 148,013,274 Dilutive effect of equity-settled PRSUs 2,776,023 2,675,831 2,472,801 2,464,137 Dilutive effect of options 4,924,119 6,442,860 5,179,109 6,062,835 Dilutive effect of RSUs 249,799 — 161,660 — Weighted average shares of Class A and Class B common stock outstanding - Diluted 197,745,297 167,069,241 188,223,032 156,540,246 Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.26 $ 0.92 $ 0.57 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.88 $ 0.54 EPS: Pre-IPO net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets LLC(1) Year Ended

December 31, 2019 (in thousands,

except share and per

share amounts) Numerator: Pre-IPO net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets LLC $ 42,352 Denominator: Weighted average LLC Interests outstanding - Basic 222,222,197 Dilutive effect of equity-settled PRSUs 1,098,260 Weighted average LLC Interests outstanding - Diluted 223,320,457 Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.19 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.19

(1) Earnings per share and weighted average shares outstanding for the pre-IPO period has been computed to give effect to the Reorganization Transactions, including the amendment and restatement of the fourth amended and restated limited liability company agreement of Tradeweb Markets LLC to, among other things, (i) provide for a new single class of common membership interests in Tradeweb Markets LLC (“LLC Interests”) and (ii) exchange all of the original members’ existing membership interests for LLC interests.

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.

GROSS REVENUES BY ASSET CLASS (UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Revenues 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Rates $ 121,699 $ 107,539 $ 476,327 $ 434,197 Credit 59,255 43,542 212,554 162,154 Equities 15,011 11,665 61,709 46,912 Money Markets 10,382 10,028 42,620 40,392 Market Data 20,864 19,361 76,521 70,723 Other 5,865 5,173 22,928 21,188 Gross revenue $ 233,076 $ 197,308 $ 892,659 $ 775,566

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Revenues Variable Fixed Variable Fixed Variable Fixed Variable Fixed (dollars in thousands) Rates $ 69,045 $ 52,654 $ 57,145 $ 50,394 $ 270,826 $ 205,501 $ 232,423 $ 201,774 Credit 53,205 6,050 38,231 5,311 189,789 22,765 141,343 20,811 Equities 12,202 2,809 9,272 2,393 51,536 10,173 38,515 8,397 Money Markets 6,336 4,046 6,221 3,807 26,308 16,312 25,461 14,931 Market Data — 20,864 — 19,361 — 76,521 — 70,723 Other — 5,865 — 5,173 — 22,928 — 21,188 Gross revenue $ 140,788 $ 92,288 $ 110,869 $ 86,439 $ 538,459 $ 354,200 $ 437,742 $ 337,824

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.

AVERAGE VARIABLE FEES PER MILLION DOLLARS OF VOLUME (UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended December 31, YoY 2020 2019 % Change Rates $ 2.05 $ 2.03 1.4 % Cash Rates $ 1.82 $ 2.02 (10.2) % Rates Derivatives $ 2.42 $ 2.03 19.1 % Swaps / Swaptions Tenor (greater than 1 year) $ 3.47 $ 2.63 32.3 % Other Rates Derivatives(1) $ 0.17 $ 0.18 (6.7) % Credit $ 47.52 $ 46.17 2.9 % Cash Credit(2) $ 129.27 $ 133.93 (3.5) % Credit Derivatives and U.S. Cash 'EP' $ 7.55 $ 7.32 3.2 % Equities $ 15.38 $ 16.12 (4.6) % Cash Equities $ 22.39 $ 24.80 (9.7) % Equity Derivatives $ 6.79 $ 7.23 (6.0) % Money Markets (Cash) $ 0.31 $ 0.47 (34.7) % Total Fees per Million $ 2.51 $ 2.59 (3.2) % Total Fees per Million excluding Other Rates Derivatives(3) $ 2.70 $ 2.76 (2.2) %

(1) Includes Swaps/Swaptions of tenor less than 1 year and Rates Futures. (2) The "cash credit" category represents the "credit" asset class excluding (1) credit derivatives and (2) U.S. High Grade and High Yield electronically processed ("EP") activity. (3) Included to contextualize the impact of short-tenored Swaps/Swaptions and Rates Futures on blended fees per million across all periods presented.

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.

AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (UNAUDITED) 2020 Q4 2019 Q4 YoY Asset Class Product ADV (USD mm) Volume (USD mm) ADV (USD mm) Volume (USD mm) ADV Rates Cash 327,865 20,382,030 267,714 16,639,296 22.47 % U.S. Government Bonds 91,733 5,687,470 77,007 4,774,459 19.12 % European Government Bonds 24,942 1,596,300 19,644 1,257,195 26.97 % Mortgages 207,291 12,852,011 167,950 10,412,907 23.42 % Other Government Bonds 3,899 246,248 3,113 194,735 25.26 % Derivatives 209,442 13,220,482 183,550 11,551,936 14.11 % Swaps/Swaptions ≥ 1Y 142,921 9,001,633 138,746 8,739,588 3.01 % Swaps/Swaptions < 1Y 65,988 4,185,769 44,165 2,772,698 49.41 % Futures 534 33,080 639 39,650 (16.55) % Total 537,308 33,602,512 451,264 28,191,232 19.07 % Credit Cash 8,328 516,514 6,015 373,866 38.46 % U.S. High Grade 4,393 272,335 3,223 199,833 36.28 % U.S. High Yield 604 37,455 357 22,152 69.08 % European Credit 1,541 98,623 1,299 83,106 18.67 % Municipal Bonds 199 12,350 217 13,426 (8.02) % Chinese Bonds 1,501 90,057 864 51,812 73.81 % Other Credit Bonds 91 5,695 56 3,537 61.94 % Derivatives 9,587 603,015 7,218 454,130 32.82 % Swaps 9,587 603,015 7,218 454,130 32.82 % Total 17,915 1,119,529 13,233 827,996 35.38 % Money Markets Cash 330,296 20,615,266 212,333 13,211,137 55.56 % Repurchase Agreements (Repo) 319,216 19,927,191 194,193 12,084,004 64.38 % Other Money Markets 11,080 688,075 18,140 1,127,132 (38.92) % Total 330,296 20,615,266 212,333 13,211,137 55.56 % Equities Cash 6,826 436,848 4,547 291,036 50.10 % U.S. ETFs 4,656 297,966 2,974 190,351 56.53 % Europe ETFs 2,170 138,882 1,573 100,685 37.94 % Derivatives 5,568 356,342 4,440 284,188 25.39 % Options/Convertibles/Swaps 2,639 168,879 2,628 168,192 0.41 % Futures 2,929 187,463 1,812 115,995 61.61 % Total 12,394 793,190 8,988 575,224 37.89 % ADV (USD mm) Volume (USD mm) ADV (USD mm) Volume (USD mm) YoY Total 897,913 56,130,497 685,818 42,805,589 30.93 %

To access historical traded volumes, go to https://www.tradeweb.com/newsroom/monthly-activity-reports/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements related to, among other things, our guidance, including full-year 2021 guidance, and future performance, the industry and markets in which we operate, our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects and assumptions and future events are forward-looking statements. In addition, statements herein relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the potential impacts of which remain inherently uncertain, are forward-looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents of Tradeweb Markets Inc. on file with or furnished to the SEC, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future performance and our actual results of operations, financial condition or liquidity, and the development of the industry and markets in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. In addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition, or liquidity, and events in the industry and markets in which we operate, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this release, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Any forward-looking statement that we make in this release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release.

PRESENTATION

The historical financial information and other disclosures contained in this press release relate to periods that ended both prior to and after the completion of the Reorganization Transactions and the IPO of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (unless the context otherwise requires, together with its subsidiaries, referred to as “we,” “our,” “Tradeweb,” “Tradeweb Markets” or the “Company”). The IPO closed on April 8, 2019. As a result of certain reorganization transactions (the “Reorganization Transactions”) completed in connection with the IPO, on April 4, 2019, Tradeweb Markets Inc. became a holding company whose only material assets consist of its equity interest in Tradeweb Markets LLC (“TWM LLC”) and related deferred tax assets. As the sole manager of TWM LLC, Tradeweb Markets Inc. operates and controls all of the business and affairs of TWM LLC and, through TWM LLC and its subsidiaries, conducts its business. As a result of this control, and because Tradeweb Markets Inc. has a substantial financial interest in TWM LLC, Tradeweb Markets Inc. consolidates the financial results of TWM LLC and its subsidiaries. The historical financial information contained in this press release relating to periods prior to and including March 31, 2019, which we refer to as the “pre-IPO period,” pertain to TWM LLC, the predecessor of Tradeweb Markets Inc. for financial reporting purposes. The historical financial information contained in this press release relating to periods beginning on April 1, 2019, and through and including December 31, 2020, which we refer to as the “post-IPO period,” pertain to Tradeweb Markets Inc. The pre-IPO period excludes, and the post-IPO period includes, our financial results from April 1, 2019 through April 3, 2019, which are not material.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains “non-GAAP financial measures,” including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted Expenses and Free Cash Flow, which are supplemental financial measures that are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. We make use of non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating our past results and future prospects. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

Management and our board of directors use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT margin to assess our financial performance and believe they are helpful in highlighting trends in our core operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments. Further, our executive incentive compensation is based in part on components of Adjusted EBITDA.

We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS as supplemental metrics to evaluate our business performance in a way that also considers our ability to generate profit without the impact of certain items. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments included in Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS help to provide management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.

We use Adjusted Expenses as a supplemental metric to evaluate our underlying operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.

We use Free Cash Flow to assess our liquidity in a way that considers the amount of cash generated from our core operations after expenditures for capitalized software development costs and furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements.

See the attached schedules for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release to their most comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as alternatives to net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc., net income, earnings per share, operating income, operating expenses or cash flow from operating activities or any other financial measure derived in accordance with GAAP. You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment included in the reconciliations. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted Expenses and Free Cash Flow, you should be aware that in the future, we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

We present certain growth information on a “constant currency” basis. Since our consolidated financial statements are presented in U.S. dollars, we must translate non-U.S. dollar revenues and expenses into U.S. dollars. Constant currency growth, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as growth excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations. Constant currency information is calculated by translating the current period and prior period’s results using the average exchange rates for the prior period. We use constant currency growth as a supplemental metric to evaluate our underlying performance between periods by removing the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. We present certain constant currency growth information because we believe it provides investors and analysts a useful comparison of our results and trends between periods. This information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, results reported in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

