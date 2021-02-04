 

Yum! Brands Reports Fourth-Quarter Results, Primed to Grow in 2021 and Beyond; Same-Store Sales Decline of (1)%, Record Digital Sales of Nearly $5 Billion

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today reported results for the fourth-quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Fourth-quarter GAAP EPS was $1.08, a decrease of (32)%. Full-year GAAP EPS was $2.94, a decrease of (29)%. Fourth-quarter EPS excluding Special Items was $1.15, an increase of 15%. Full-year EPS excluding Special Items was $3.62, an increase of 2%.

DAVID GIBBS & CHRIS TURNER COMMENTS

David Gibbs, CEO, said “Yum! enters 2021 a stronger company primed to profitably grow system sales this year and beyond. Despite the challenges of 2020, our full-year results demonstrated our resilience and validated the strategies we put in place during the transformation of Yum!. We intensified our focus on leveraging our scale and reinforcing our growth model, by accelerating our investments in digital and technology to enhance the customer experience and unit economics. In 2020, digital sales hit a record of $17 billion, about a 45% increase over the prior year and a testament to our brands’ ability to quickly meet new consumer needs. I am more confident than ever in the ability of our teams and franchisees to compete and win in a rapidly changing world.”

Chris Turner, CFO, said “Q4 results are evidence our brands remain effectively positioned to win in an off-premise environment and that our business model is positioned for sustained rapid growth once we emerge from the pandemic. Overall Q4 system sales declined 2%, including a 3% headwind of the 53rd week in 2019, with slightly positive net units year-over-year and a 1% same-store sales decline. With iconic category-leading brands and a uniquely diversified global portfolio of over 50,000 restaurants, Yum! is well positioned to grow and maximize value creation for all our stakeholders for years to come.”

SUMMARY FINANCIAL TABLE

 

Fourth-Quarter

Full-Year

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

GAAP EPS

$1.08

 

$1.58

 

(32)

 

$2.94

 

$4.14

 

(29)

Special Items EPS1

$(0.07)

 

$0.58

 

NM

 

$(0.68)

 

$0.59

 

NM

EPS Excluding Special Items

$1.15

 

$1.00

 

+15

 

$3.62

 

$3.55

 

+2

1See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results within this release for further detail of Special Items.

All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago.

 

System sales growth figures exclude foreign currency translation ("F/X") and core operating profit growth figures exclude F/X and Special Items.  Special Items are not allocated to any segment and therefore only impact worldwide GAAP results.  See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results within this release for further details. Same-store sales reflects the inclusion of Habit Burger Grill in the prior year base and is not impacted by the lap of the 53rd week in 2019.

 

Digital sales includes all transactions where consumers at system restaurants utilize ordering interaction that is primarily facilitated by automated technology.

 

Unless otherwise noted, all results include the impact of lapping the 53rd week in 2019.

FOURTH-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Worldwide system sales decline excluding foreign currency translation of (2)%, with KFC at (1)%, Taco Bell at (3)%, and Pizza Hut at (6)%.
  • We added 227 net new units for the quarter.
  • We repurchased 2.4 million shares totaling $250 million at an average price per share of $103.
  • Foreign currency translation favorably impacted divisional operating profit by $5 million.
 

 

% Change

 

System Sales
Ex F/X

 

Same-Store Sales

 

Net New Units

 

GAAP
Operating Profit

 

Core

Operating Profit2

KFC Division

(1)

 

(2)

 

+4

 

(6)

 

(8)

Pizza Hut Division

(6)

 

(1)

 

(6)

 

(8)

 

(10)

Taco Bell Division

(3)

 

+1

 

+1

 

(5)

 

(5)

Worldwide1

(2)

 

(1)

 

Even

 

(12)

 

(9)

 

 

Results Excluding 2019 53rd Week (% Change)

 

System Sales
Ex F/X

Core
Operating Profit2

KFC Division

+1

(5)

Pizza Hut Division

(3)

(6)

Taco Bell Division

+2

Even

Worldwide1

+1

(5)

FULL-YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Worldwide system sales decline excluding foreign currency translation of (4)%, with Taco Bell flat, KFC at (5)%, and Pizza Hut at (7)%.
  • We added 183 net new units during the year.
  • We repurchased 2.4 million shares totaling $250 million at an average price per share of $103.
  • Foreign currency translation unfavorably impacted divisional operating profit by $9 million.

 

% Change

 

System Sales
Ex F/X

 

Same-Store Sales

 

Net New Units

 

GAAP
Operating Profit

 

Core
Operating Profit2

KFC Division

(5)

 

(9)

 

+4

 

(12)

 

(12)

Pizza Hut Division

(7)

 

(6)

 

(6)

 

(9)

 

(9)

Taco Bell Division

Even

 

(1)

 

+1

 

+2

 

+2

Worldwide1

(4)

 

(6)

 

Even

 

(22)

 

(8)

 

Results Excluding 2019 53rd Week (% Change)

 

System Sales
Ex F/X

Core

Operating Profit2

KFC Division

(5)

(11)

Pizza Hut Division

(6)

(8)

Taco Bell Division

+1

+4

Worldwide1

(3)

(7)

1 Worldwide system sales ex F/X and net-new units include the benefit of our acquisition of Habit Burger Grill on March 18, 2020. Same-store sales reflects the inclusion of Habit Burger Grill in the prior year base and is also not impacted by the lap of the 53rd week in 2019.

2See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results within this release for further detail of Core Operating Profit and Special Items.

KFC DIVISION

 

 

Fourth-Quarter

Full-Year

 

 

 

%/ppts Change

 

 

%/ppts Change

 

2020

2019

Reported

Ex F/X

2020

2019

Reported

Ex F/X

Restaurants

25,000

 

24,104

 

+4

 

NA

 

25,000

 

24,104

 

+4

 

NA

System Sales ($MM)

7,805

 

7,737

 

+1

 

(1)

 

26,289

 

27,900

 

(6)

 

(5)

Same-Store Sales Growth (%)1

(2)

 

+3

 

NM

 

NM

 

(9)

 

+4

 

NM

 

NM

Franchise & Property Revenues ($MM)

389

 

391

 

(1)

 

(2)

 

1,295

 

1,390

 

(7)

 

(6)

Operating Profit ($MM)

267

 

285

 

(6)

 

(8)

 

922

 

1,052

 

(12)

 

(12)

Operating Margin (%)

37.6

 

39.0

 

(1.4)

 

(1.5)

 

40.6

 

42.2

 

(1.6)

 

(1.8)

 

 

Fourth-Quarter (% Change)

Full-Year (% Change)

 

International

U.S.

International

U.S.

System Sales Growth Ex F/X

(2)

+2

(7)

+4

Same-Store Sales Growth1

(4)

+8

(11)

+5

  • KFC Division opened 587 gross new restaurants during the quarter.
    • For the year, KFC Division opened 1,512 gross new restaurants in 88 countries.
  • Operating margin decreased 1.4 percentage points for the quarter driven by higher general and administrative expenses and negative franchise same-store sales, partially offset by higher restaurant profits in Company stores and the impact of net unit development.
    • For the year, operating margin decreased 1.6 percentage points driven by same-store sales declines, partially offset by the impact of net unit development.
  • For the quarter, the 53rd week lap negatively impacted system sales growth by 2 percentage points and core operating profit growth by 3 percentage points. For the year, the 53rd week lap did not impact the system sales growth percentage and negatively impacted core operating profit growth by 1 percentage point.
  • Foreign currency translation favorably impacted operating profit by $4 million for the quarter and unfavorably impacted operating profit by $9 million for the year.

KFC Markets2

Percent of KFC
System Sales3

System Sales Growth Ex F/X

Fourth-Quarter
(% Change)

Full-Year
(% Change)

China

27%

+3

(5)

United States

18%

+2

+4

Asia

12%

(7)

(5)

Russia, Central & Eastern Europe

7%

(8)

(12)

Australia

7%

+5

+5

United Kingdom

6%

+14

(2)

Western Europe

5%

(10)

(12)

Latin America

5%

(3)

(15)

Africa

4%

(18)

(16)

Middle East / Turkey / North Africa

4%

(2)

(13)

Canada

2%

(4)

(1)

Thailand

2%

(9)

(7)

India

1%

(12)

(32)

1Same-store sales growth is not impacted by the lap of the 53rd week in 2019.

2Refer to investors.yum.com under Financial Reports for a list of the countries within each of the markets.

3Reflects Full Year 2020.

PIZZA HUT DIVISION

 

 

Fourth-Quarter

Full-Year

 

 

 

%/ppts Change

 

 

%/ppts Change

 

2020

2019

Reported

Ex F/X

2020

2019

Reported

Ex F/X

Restaurants

17,639

 

18,703

 

(6)

 

NA

 

17,639

 

18,703

 

(6)

 

NA

System Sales ($MM)

3,407

 

3,579

 

(5)

 

(6)

 

11,955

 

12,900

 

(7)

 

(7)

Same-Store Sales Growth (%)1

(1)

 

(2)

 

NM

 

NM

 

(6)

 

Even

 

NM

 

NM

Franchise & Property Revenues ($MM)

159

 

166

 

(5)

 

(6)

 

552

 

597

 

(8)

 

(8)

Operating Profit ($MM)

83

 

90

 

(8)

 

(10)

 

335

 

369

 

(9)

 

(9)

Operating Margin (%)

28.7

 

30.2

 

(1.5)

 

(1.8)

 

33.5

 

35.9

 

(2.4)

 

(2.5)

 

 

Fourth-Quarter (% Change)

Full-Year (% Change)

 

International

U.S.

International

U.S.

System Sales Growth Ex F/X

(7)

(6)

(11)

(2)

Same-Store Sales Growth1

(7)

+8

(13)

+3

  • Pizza Hut Division opened 337 gross new restaurants and closed 540 restaurants during the quarter.
    • For the year, Pizza Hut Division opened 682 gross new restaurants in 58 countries and closed 1,745 restaurants.
  • Operating margin decreased 1.5 percentage points for the quarter driven by higher general and administrative expenses, International same-store sales declines, and net new unit declines, partially offset by U.S. franchise bad debt recoveries.
    • For the year, operating margin decreased 2.4 percentage points driven by International same-store sales declines and higher general and administrative expenses, partially offset by U.S. franchise bad debt recoveries.
  • For the quarter, the 53rd week lap negatively impacted system sales growth by 3 percentage points and core operating profit growth by 4 percentage points. For the year, the 53rd week lap negatively impacted both system sales growth and core operating profit growth by 1 percentage point.
  • Foreign currency translation favorably impacted operating profit by $1 million for the quarter and had less than $1 million impact on operating profit for the year.
  • For the quarter, Pizza Hut U.S. off-premise channel generated 21% same-store sales growth when excluding closed Express units, or 18% same-store sales growth when including closed Express units.
 
Pizza Hut Markets2

Percent of Pizza Hut
System Sales3

System Sales Growth Ex F/X

Fourth-Quarter
(% Change)

Full-Year
(% Change)

United States

45%

(6)

(2)

China

15%

(3)

(15)

Asia

15%

+1

+5

Latin America / Spain / Portugal

10%

(14)

(20)

Europe (excluding Spain & Portugal)

8%

(22)

(17)

Middle East / Turkey / North Africa

3%

(8)

(18)

Canada

3%

+6

+11

India

1%

(14)

(30)

Africa

<1%

(14)

(9)

1Same-store sales growth is not impacted by the lap of the 53rd week in 2019.

2Refer to investors.yum.com under Financial Reports for a list of the countries within each of the markets.

3Reflects Full Year 2020.

TACO BELL DIVISION

 

 

Fourth-Quarter

Full-Year

 

 

 

 

 

%/ppts Change

 

 

 

 

 

%/ppts Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

Reported

 

Ex F/X

 

2020

 

2019

 

Reported

 

Ex F/X

Restaurants

7,427

 

7,363

 

+1

 

NA

 

7,427

 

7,363

 

+1

 

NA

System Sales ($MM)

3,671

 

3,779

 

(3)

 

(3)

 

11,745

 

11,784

 

Even

 

Even

Same-Store Sales Growth (%)1

+1

 

+4

 

NM

 

NM

 

(1)

 

+5

 

NM

 

NM

Franchise & Property Revenues ($MM)

202

 

213

 

(5)

 

(5)

 

662

 

673

 

(2)

 

(2)

Operating Profit ($MM)

212

 

225

 

(5)

 

(5)

 

696

 

683

 

+2

 

+2

Operating Margin (%)

33.8

 

33.7

 

0.1

 

0.1

 

34.3

 

32.8

 

1.5

 

1.5

1Same-store sales growth is not impacted by the lap of the 53rd week in 2019.

  • Taco Bell Division opened 93 gross new restaurants during the quarter.
    • For the year, Taco Bell Division opened 215 gross new restaurants in 21 countries.
  • Operating margin increased 0.1 percentage points for the quarter and 1.5 percentage points for the year primarily driven by lower general and administrative expenses and higher company restaurant margins.
  • For the quarter, the 53rd week lap negatively impacted system sales growth and core operating profit growth by 5 percentage points. For the year, the 53rd week lap negatively impacted system sales growth by 1 percentage point and core operating profit growth by 2 percentage points.

HABIT BURGER GRILL DIVISION

  • During the quarter, The Habit Burger Grill Division same-store sales declined 5%.
    • For the year, The Habit Burger Grill Division same-store sales declined 11%.
  • During the quarter, The Habit Burger Grill Division opened 7 gross new restaurants.
    • For the year, The Habit Burger Grill Division opened 14 gross new restaurants in the U.S., China and Cambodia.

OTHER ITEMS

  • Disclosures pertaining to outstanding debt in our Restricted Group capital structure will be provided at the time of the filing of the 2020 Form 10-K.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ONLINE

Quarter end dates for each division, restaurant count details, definitions of terms and Restricted Group financial information are available at investors.yum.com. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included within this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Yum! Brands, will prove to be correct or that any of our expectations, estimates or projections will be achieved.

Numerous factors could cause our actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, food safety and food borne-illness issues; health concerns arising from outbreaks of a significant health epidemic; the success of our franchisees and licensees; our significant exposure to the Chinese market; changes in economic and political conditions in countries and territories outside of the U.S. where we operate; our ability to protect the integrity and security of personal information of our customers and employees; our ability to successfully implement technology initiatives; our increasing dependence on multiple digital commerce platforms; the impact of social media; our ability to secure and maintain distribution and adequate supply to our restaurants; the loss of key personnel, or labor shortages or difficulty finding qualified employees; the success of our development strategy in emerging markets; changes in commodity, labor and other operating costs; harm or dilution to our brands caused by franchisee and third party activity; pending or future litigation and legal claims or proceedings; changes in or noncompliance with government regulations, including labor standards and anti-bribery or anti-corruption laws; tax matters, including changes in tax laws or disagreements with taxing authorities; consumer preferences and perceptions of our brands; failure to protect our service marks or other intellectual property; changes in consumer discretionary spending and general economic conditions; competition within the retail food industry; not realizing the anticipated benefits from past or potential future acquisitions, investments or other strategic transactions, and risks relating to our significant amount of indebtedness. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty.

The forward-looking statements included in this announcement are only made as of the date of this announcement and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should consult our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) for additional detail about factors that could affect our financial and other results.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 50,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories primarily operating the company’s brands – KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell – global leaders of the chicken, pizza and Mexican-style food categories. The Company’s family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. Yum! Brands was included on the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and in 2020, Yum! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and was ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media.

 

YUM! Brands, Inc.

Consolidated Summary of Results

(amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

Quarter ended

 

% Change
B/(W)

 

Year ended

 

% Change
B/(W)

 

12/31/20

 

12/31/19

 

 

12/31/20

 

12/31/19

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company sales

$

566

 

 

$

490

 

 

15

 

$

1,810

 

 

$

1,546

 

 

17

Franchise and property revenues

750

 

 

770

 

 

(3)

 

2,510

 

 

2,660

 

 

(6)

Franchise contributions for advertising and other services

427

 

 

434

 

 

(1)

 

1,332

 

 

1,391

 

 

(4)

Total revenues

1,743

 

 

1,694

 

 

3

 

5,652

 

 

5,597

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and Expenses, Net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant expenses

460

 

 

385

 

 

(19)

 

1,506

 

 

1,235

 

 

(22)

General and administrative expenses

340

 

 

300

 

 

(13)

 

1,064

 

 

917

 

 

(16)

Franchise and property expenses

38

 

 

56

 

 

32

 

145

 

 

180

 

 

20

Franchise advertising and other services expense

427

 

 

427

 

 

 

1,314

 

 

1,368

 

 

4

Refranchising (gain) loss

(4)

 

 

(19)

 

 

(80)

 

(34)

 

 

(37)

 

 

(9)

Other (income) expense

 

 

(1)

 

 

NM

 

154

 

 

4

 

 

NM

Total costs and expenses, net

1,261

 

 

1,148

 

 

(10)

 

4,149

 

 

3,667

 

 

(13)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Profit

482

 

 

546

 

 

(12)

 

1,503

 

 

1,930

 

 

(22)

Investment (income) expense, net

(7)

 

 

17

 

 

NM

 

(74)

 

 

67

 

 

NM

Other pension (income) expense

5

 

 

 

 

NM

 

14

 

 

4

 

 

NM

Interest expense, net

132

 

 

132

 

 

 

543

 

 

486

 

 

(12)

Income before income taxes

352

 

 

397

 

 

(12)

 

1,020

 

 

1,373

 

 

(26)

Income tax (benefit) provision

20

 

 

(91)

 

 

NM

 

116

 

 

79

 

 

(48)

Net income

$

332

 

 

$

488

 

 

(32)

 

$

904

 

 

$

1,294

 

 

(30)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic EPS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EPS

$

1.10

 

 

$

1.61

 

 

(32)

 

$

2.99

 

 

$

4.23

 

 

(29)

Average shares outstanding

302

 

 

303

 

 

 

302

 

 

306

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EPS

$

1.08

 

 

$

1.58

 

 

(32)

 

$

2.94

 

 

$

4.14

 

 

(29)

Average shares outstanding

307

 

 

309

 

 

1

 

307

 

 

313

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.42

 

 

 

 

$

1.88

 

 

$

1.68

 

 

 

 

See accompanying notes.

Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

 

YUM! Brands, Inc.

KFC DIVISION Operating Results

(amounts in millions)

(unaudited)

 

 

Quarter ended

 

% Change
B/(W)

 

Year ended

 

% Change
B/(W)

 

12/31/20

 

12/31/19

 

 

12/31/20

 

12/31/19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company sales

$

160

 

 

$

176

 

 

(9)

 

$

506

 

 

$

571

 

 

(11)

Franchise and property revenues

389

 

 

391

 

 

(1)

 

1,295

 

 

1,390

 

 

(7)

Franchise contributions for advertising and other services

162

 

 

165

 

 

(2)

 

471

 

 

530

 

 

(11)

Total revenues

711

 

 

732

 

 

(3)

 

2,272

 

 

2,491

 

 

(9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant expenses

132

 

 

150

 

 

12

 

439

 

 

484

 

 

9

General and administrative expenses

122

 

 

113

 

 

(7)

 

346

 

 

346

 

 

Franchise and property expenses

22

 

 

19

 

 

(11)

 

91

 

 

89

 

 

(2)

Franchise advertising and other services expenses

164

 

 

162

 

 

(1)

 

465

 

 

520

 

 

11

Other (income) expense

4

 

 

3

 

 

NM

 

9

 

 

 

 

NM

Total costs and expenses, net

444

 

 

447

 

 

1

 

1,350

 

 

1,439

 

 

6

Operating Profit

$

267

 

 

$

285

 

 

(6)

 

$

922

 

 

$

1,052

 

 

(12)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restaurant margin

17.5

%

 

15.3

%

 

2.2 ppts.

 

13.2

%

 

15.3

%

 

(2.1) ppts.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin

37.6

%

 

39.0

%

 

(1.4) ppts.

 

40.6

%

 

42.2

%

 

(1.6) ppts.

 

 

See accompanying notes.

Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

 

 

YUM! Brands, Inc.

PIZZA HUT DIVISION Operating Results

(amounts in millions)

(unaudited)

 

 

Quarter ended

 

% Change
B/(W)

 

Year ended

 

% Change
B/(W)

 

12/31/20

 

12/31/19

 

 

12/31/20

 

12/31/19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company sales

$

19

 

 

$

19

 

 

5

 

$

76

 

 

$

54

 

 

42

Franchise and property revenues

159

 

 

166

 

 

(5)

 

552

 

 

597

 

 

(8)

Franchise contributions for advertising and other services

111

 

 

112

 

 

(1)

 

374

 

 

376

 

 

(1)

Total revenues

289

 

 

297

 

 

(3)

 

1,002

 

 

1,027

 

 

(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant expenses

18

 

 

17

 

 

(1)

 

73

 

 

51

 

 

(41)

General and administrative expenses

74

 

 

64

 

 

(16)

 

215

 

 

202

 

 

(7)

Franchise and property expenses

6

 

 

16

 

 

61

 

17

 

 

39

 

 

56

Franchise advertising and other services expenses

109

 

 

109

 

 

 

365

 

 

367

 

 

Other (income) expense

(1)

 

 

1

 

 

NM

 

(3)

 

 

(1)

 

 

NM

Total costs and expenses, net

206

 

 

207

 

 

1

 

667

 

 

658

 

 

(1)

Operating Profit

$

83

 

 

$

90

 

 

(8)

 

$

335

 

 

$

369

 

 

(9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restaurant margin

10.0

%

 

6.1

%

 

3.9 ppts.

 

5.1

%

 

4.2

%

 

0.9 ppts.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin

28.7

%

 

30.2

%

 

(1.5) ppts.

 

33.5

%

 

35.9

%

 

(2.4) ppts.

 

 

See accompanying notes.

Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

YUM! Brands, Inc.

TACO BELL DIVISION Operating Results

(amounts in millions)

(unaudited)

 

 

Quarter ended

 

% Change
B/(W)

 

Year ended

 

% Change
B/(W)

 

12/31/20

 

12/31/19

 

 

12/31/20

 

12/31/19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company sales

$

272

 

 

$

295

 

 

(8)

 

$

882

 

 

$

921

 

 

(4)

Franchise and property revenues

202

 

 

213

 

 

(5)

 

662

 

 

673

 

 

(2)

Franchise contributions for advertising and other services

154

 

 

157

 

 

(1)

 

487

 

 

485

 

 

Total revenues

628

 

 

665

 

 

(6)

 

2,031

 

 

2,079

 

 

(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant expenses

199

 

 

218

 

 

9

 

657

 

 

700

 

 

6

General and administrative expenses

50

 

 

57

 

 

14

 

158

 

 

181

 

 

13

Franchise and property expenses

9

 

 

12

 

 

28

 

33

 

 

38

 

 

16

Franchise advertising and other services expenses

154

 

 

156

 

 

1

 

484

 

 

481

 

 

(1)

Other (income) expense

4

 

 

(3)

 

 

NM

 

3

 

 

(4)

 

 

NM

Total costs and expenses, net

416

 

 

440

 

 

6

 

1,335

 

 

1,396

 

 

4

Operating Profit

$

212

 

 

$

225

 

 

(5)

 

$

696

 

 

$

683

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restaurant margin

26.6

%

 

25.9

%

 

0.7 ppts.

 

25.5

%

 

24.0

%

 

1.5 ppts.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin

33.8

%

 

33.7

%

 

0.1 ppts.

 

34.3

%

 

32.8

%

 

1.5 ppts.

 

See accompanying notes.

Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

 

YUM! Brands, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in millions)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

12/31/20

 

12/31/19

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

730

 

 

 

$

605

 

 

Accounts and notes receivable, less allowance: $45 in 2020 and $72 in 2019

534

 

 

 

584

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

425

 

 

 

338

 

 

Total Current Assets

1,689

 

 

 

1,527

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,230 in 2020

1,235

 

 

 

1,170

 

 

and $1,136 in 2019

 

 

 

Goodwill

597

 

 

 

530

 

 

Intangible assets, net

343

 

 

 

244

 

 

Other assets

1,435

 

 

 

1,313

 

 

Deferred income taxes

553

 

 

 

447

 

 

Total Assets

$

5,852

 

 

 

$

5,231

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$

1,189

 

 

 

$

960

 

 

Income taxes payable

33

 

 

 

150

 

 

Short-term borrowings

453

 

 

 

431

 

 

Total Current Liabilities

1,675

 

 

 

1,541

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

10,272

 

 

 

10,131

 

 

Other liabilities and deferred credits

1,796

 

 

 

1,575

 

 

Total Liabilities

13,743

 

 

 

13,247

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Deficit

 

 

 

Common Stock, no par value, 750 shares authorized; 300 shares issued in 2020 and 2019

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated deficit

(7,480

)

 

 

(7,628

)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(411

)

 

 

(388

)

 

Total Shareholders' Deficit

(7,891

)

 

 

(8,016

)

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit

$

5,852

 

 

 

$

5,231

 

 

 

See accompanying notes.

 

YUM! Brands, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(amounts in millions)

(unaudited)

 

 

Year ended

 

12/31/20

 

12/31/19

Cash Flows - Operating Activities

 

 

 

Net income

$

904

 

 

 

$

1,294

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

146

 

 

 

112

 

 

Impairment and closure expense

172

 

 

 

5

 

 

Refranchising (gain) loss

(34

)

 

 

(37

)

 

Investment (income) expense, net

(74

)

 

 

67

 

 

Contributions to defined benefit pension plans

(6

)

 

 

(15

)

 

Deferred income taxes

(65

)

 

 

(232

)

 

Share-based compensation expense

97

 

 

 

59

 

 

Changes in accounts and notes receivable

62

 

 

 

(56

)

 

Changes in prepaid expenses and other current assets

8

 

 

 

(8

)

 

Changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities

128

 

 

 

(36

)

 

Changes in income taxes payable

(110

)

 

 

23

 

 

Other, net

77

 

 

 

139

 

 

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

1,305

 

 

 

1,315

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows - Investing Activities

 

 

 

Capital spending

(160

)

 

 

(196

)

 

Acquisition of The Habit Restaurants, Inc., net of cash acquired

(408

)

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of investment in Grubhub, Inc. common stock

206

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from refranchising of restaurants

19

 

 

 

110

 

 

Other, net

8

 

 

 

(2

)

 

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(335

)

 

 

(88

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows - Financing Activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from long-term debt

1,650

 

 

 

800

 

 

Repayments of long-term debt

(1,517

)

 

 

(331

)

 

Revolving credit facilities, three months or less, net

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings, by original maturity

 

 

 

More than three months - proceeds

95

 

 

 

130

 

 

More than three months - payments

(100

)

 

 

(126

)

 

Three months or less, net

 

 

 

 

 

Repurchase shares of Common Stock

(239

)

 

 

(815

)

 

Dividends paid on Common Stock

(566

)

 

 

(511

)

 

Debt issuance costs

(20

)

 

 

(10

)

 

Other, net

(41

)

 

 

(75

)

 

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(738

)

 

 

(938

)

 

Effect of Exchange Rate on Cash and Cash Equivalents

24

 

 

 

5

 

 

Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Restricted Cash Equivalents

256

 

 

 

294

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Restricted Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Year

768

 

 

 

474

 

 

Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Restricted Cash Equivalents - End of Year

$

1,024

 

 

 

$

768

 

 

 

 

 

 

See accompanying notes.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results
(amounts in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

In addition to the results provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), the Company provides the following non-GAAP measurements.

  • Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") excluding Special Items (as defined below);
  • Effective Tax Rate excluding Special Items;
  • Core Operating Profit and Core Operating Profit excluding the impact of the 53rd week in 2019. Core Operating Profit excludes Special Items and FX and we use Core Operating Profit for the purposes of evaluating performance internally.

These non-GAAP measurements are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measurements provide additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations.

Special Items are not included in any of our Division segment results as the Company does not believe they are indicative of our ongoing operations due to their size and/or nature. Our chief operating decision maker does not consider the impact of Special Items when assessing segment performance. The Special Items are described in (a) - (k) in the accompanying notes.

Certain non-GAAP measurements are presented excluding the impact of FX. These amounts are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. We believe the elimination of the FX impact provides better year-to-year comparability without the distortion of foreign currency fluctuations.

For 2019 we provided Core Operating Profit excluding the impact of the 53rd week to further enhance the comparability given the 53rd week that was part of our fiscal calendar in 2019.

 

 

Quarter ended

 

Year ended

 

12/31/20

 

12/31/19

 

12/31/20

 

12/31/19

Detail of Special Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refranchising gain (loss)(a)

$

 

 

 

$

(6

)

 

 

$

8

 

 

 

$

12

 

 

Costs associated with acquisition and integration of Habit Burger Grill(b)

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(1

)

 

Impairment of Habit Burger Grill goodwill(c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(144

)

 

 

 

 

Unlocking Opportunity Initiative contribution(d)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(50

)

 

 

 

 

COVID-19 relief contribution(e)

(25

)

 

 

 

 

 

(25

)

 

 

 

 

Charges associated with resource optimization(f)

(4

)

 

 

 

 

 

(36

)

 

 

 

 

Costs associated with Pizza Hut U.S. Transformation Agreement(g)

(2

)

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(13

)

 

Other Special Items Expense(h)

(3

)

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(9

)

 

Special Items Expense - Operating Profit

(34

)

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(267

)

 

 

(11

)

 

Charges associated with resource optimization - Other Pension Expense(f)

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net(h)(i)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(34

)

 

 

(2

)

 

Special Items Expense before Income Taxes

(35

)

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(303

)

 

 

(13

)

 

Tax Benefit (Expense) on Special Items(j)

8

 

 

 

(32

)

 

 

65

 

 

 

(30

)

 

Tax Benefit - Intra-entity transfer of intellectual property(k)

3

 

 

 

226

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

226

 

 

Special Items Income (Expense), net of tax

$

(24

)

 

 

$

179

 

 

 

$

(210

)

 

 

$

183

 

 

Average diluted shares outstanding

307

 

 

 

309

 

 

 

307

 

 

 

313

 

 

Special Items diluted EPS

$

(0.07

)

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

 

$

(0.68

)

 

 

$

0.59

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter ended

 

Year ended

 

12/31/20

 

12/31/19

 

12/31/20

 

12/31/19

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit and Core Operating Profit, excluding 53rd Week

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Profit

$

482

 

 

 

$

546

 

 

 

$

1,503

 

 

 

$

1,930

 

 

Special Items Expense

(34

)

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(267

)

 

 

(11

)

 

Foreign Currency Impact on Divisional Operating Profit

5

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

(9

)

 

 

N/A

 

Core Operating Profit

$

511

 

 

 

$

561

 

 

 

$

1,779

 

 

 

$

1,941

 

 

Impact of 53rd Week

N/A

 

 

24

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

24

 

 

Core Operating Profit, excluding 53rd Week

$

511

 

 

 

$

537

 

 

 

$

1,779

 

 

 

$

1,917

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

KFC Division

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Profit

$

267

 

 

 

$

285

 

 

 

$

922

 

 

 

$

1,052

 

 

Foreign Currency Impact on Divisional Operating Profit

4

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

(9

)

 

 

N/A

 

Core Operating Profit

$

263

 

 

 

$

285

 

 

 

$

931

 

 

 

$

1,052

 

 

Impact of 53rd Week

N/A

 

 

8

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

8

 

 

Core Operating Profit, excluding 53rd Week

$

263

 

 

 

$

277

 

 

 

$

931

 

 

 

$

1,044

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pizza Hut Division

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Profit

$

83

 

 

 

$

90

 

 

 

$

335

 

 

 

$

369

 

 

Foreign Currency Impact on Divisional Operating Profit

1

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

Core Operating Profit

$

82

 

 

 

$

90

 

 

 

$

335

 

 

 

$

369

 

 

Impact of 53rd Week

N/A

 

 

3

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

3

 

 

Core Operating Profit, excluding 53rd Week

$

82

 

 

 

$

87

 

 

 

$

335

 

 

 

$

366

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taco Bell Division

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Profit

$

212

 

 

 

$

225

 

 

 

$

696

 

 

 

$

683

 

 

Foreign Currency Impact on Divisional Operating Profit

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

Core Operating Profit

$

212

 

 

 

$

225

 

 

 

$

696

 

 

 

$

683

 

 

Impact of 53rd Week

N/A

 

 

13

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

13

 

 

Core Operating Profit, excluding 53rd Week

$

212

 

 

 

$

212

 

 

 

$

696

 

 

 

$

670

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Habit Burger Grill Division

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Profit

$

(7

)

 

 

N/A

 

 

$

(22

)

 

 

N/A

 

Foreign Currency Impact on Divisional Operating Profit

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

Core Operating Profit

$

(7

)

 

 

N/A

 

 

$

(22

)

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS excluding Special Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS

$

1.08

 

 

 

$

1.58

 

 

 

$

2.94

 

 

 

$

4.14

 

 

Special Items Diluted EPS

(0.07

)

 

 

0.58

 

 

 

(0.68

)

 

 

0.59

 

 

Diluted EPS excluding Special Items

$

1.15

 

 

 

$

1.00

 

 

 

$

3.62

 

 

 

$

3.55

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Tax Rate to Effective Tax Rate excluding Special Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Effective Tax Rate

5.8

 

%

 

(23.0

)

%

 

11.4

 

%

 

5.7

 

%

Impact on Tax Rate as a result of Special Items

(2.5

)

%

 

(48.0

)

%

 

(4.5

)

%

 

(14.1

)

%

Effective Tax Rate excluding Special Items

8.3

 

%

 

25.0

 

%

 

15.9

 

%

 

19.8

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

YUM! Brands, Inc.

Segment Results

(amounts in millions)

(unaudited)

 

Quarter Ended 12/31/20

KFC

 

Pizza Hut

 

Taco Bell

 

Habit
Burger

 

Corporate and
Unallocated

 

Consolidated

Total revenues

$

711

 

 

$

289

 

 

 

$

628

 

 

$

115

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

1,743

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant expenses

132

 

 

18

 

 

 

199

 

 

111

 

 

 

 

 

 

460

 

 

General and administrative expenses

122

 

 

74

 

 

 

50

 

 

11

 

 

 

83

 

 

 

340

 

 

Franchise and property expenses

22

 

 

6

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

38

 

 

Franchise advertising and other services expense

164

 

 

109

 

 

 

154

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

427

 

 

Refranchising (gain) loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(4

)

 

Other (income) expense

4

 

 

(1

)

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

 

 

Total costs and expenses, net

444

 

 

206

 

 

 

416

 

 

122

 

 

 

73

 

 

 

1,261

 

 

Operating Profit

$

267

 

 

$

83

 

 

 

$

212

 

 

$

(7

)

 

 

$

(73

)

 

 

$

482

 

 

Quarter Ended 12/31/19

KFC

 

Pizza Hut

 

Taco Bell

 

Corporate and
Unallocated

 

Consolidated

Total revenues

$

732

 

 

$

297

 

 

$

665

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

1,694

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant expenses

150

 

 

17

 

 

218

 

 

 

 

 

 

385

 

 

General and administrative expenses

113

 

 

64

 

 

57

 

 

 

66

 

 

 

300

 

 

Franchise and property expenses

19

 

 

16

 

 

12

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

56

 

 

Franchise advertising and other services expense

162

 

 

109

 

 

156

 

 

 

 

 

 

427

 

 

Refranchising (gain) loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(19

)

 

 

(19

)

 

Other (income) expense

3

 

 

1

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(1

)

 

Total costs and expenses, net

447

 

 

207

 

 

440

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

1,148

 

 

Operating Profit

$

285

 

 

$

90

 

 

$

225

 

 

 

$

(54

)

 

 

$

546

 

 

The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on management responsibility, with our Consolidated Summary of Results. Corporate and unallocated expenses comprise items that are not allocated to segments for performance reporting purposes.

The Corporate and Unallocated column in the above tables includes, among other amounts, all amounts that we have deemed Special Items. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results.

 

YUM! Brands, Inc.

Segment Results

(amounts in millions)

(unaudited)

 

Year Ended 12/31/20

KFC

 

Pizza Hut

 

Taco Bell

 

Habit
Burger

 

Corporate and
Unallocated

 

Consolidated

Total revenues

$

2,272

 

 

$

1,002

 

 

$

2,031

 

 

$

347

 

 

$

 

 

$

5,652

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant expenses

439

 

 

73

 

 

657

 

 

337

 

 

 

 

1,506

 

General and administrative expenses

346

 

 

215

 

 

158

 

 

33

 

 

312

 

 

1,064

 

Franchise and property expenses

91

 

 

17

 

 

33

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

145

 

Franchise advertising and other services expense

465

 

 

365

 

 

484

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,314

 

Refranchising (gain) loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(34)

 

 

(34)

 

Other (income) expense

9

 

 

(3)

 

 

3

 

 

(1)

 

 

146

 

 

154

 

Total costs and expenses, net

1,350

 

 

667

 

 

1,335

 

 

369

 

 

428

 

 

4,149

 

Operating Profit

$

922

 

 

$

335

 

 

$

696

 

 

$

(22)

 

 

$

(428)

 

 

$

1,503

 

Year Ended 12/31/19

KFC

 

Pizza Hut

 

Taco Bell

 

Corporate and
Unallocated

 

Consolidated

Total revenues

$

2,491

 

 

$

1,027

 

 

$

2,079

 

 

$

 

 

$

5,597

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant expenses

484

 

 

51

 

 

700

 

 

 

 

1,235

 

General and administrative expenses

346

 

 

202

 

 

181

 

 

188

 

 

917

 

Franchise and property expenses

89

 

 

39

 

 

38

 

 

14

 

 

180

 

Franchise advertising and other services expense

520

 

 

367

 

 

481

 

 

 

 

1,368

 

Refranchising (gain) loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

(37)

 

 

(37)

 

Other (income) expense

 

 

(1)

 

 

(4)

 

 

9

 

 

4

 

Total costs and expenses, net

1,439

 

 

658

 

 

1,396

 

 

174

 

 

3,667

 

Operating Profit

$

1,052

 

 

$

369

 

 

$

683

 

 

$

(174)

 

 

$

1,930

 

The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on management responsibility, with our Consolidated Summary of Results. Corporate and unallocated expenses comprise items that are not allocated to segments for performance reporting purposes.

The Corporate and Unallocated column in the above tables includes, among other amounts, all amounts that we have deemed Special Items. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results.

Notes to the Consolidated Summary of Results, Consolidated Balance Sheets
and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(amounts in millions)
(unaudited)
  

Amounts presented as of and for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 are preliminary.

 

(a)

We have reflected as Special Items those refranchising gains and losses that were recorded in connection with our previously announced plans to have at least 98% franchise restaurant ownership by the end of 2018. As such, refranchising gains and losses recorded during 2020 and 2019 as Special Items primarily include true-ups to refranchising gains and losses recorded prior to December 31, 2018.

 

 

 

During the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, we recorded net refranchising losses of less than $1 million and $6 million, respectively, that have been reflected as Special Items. During the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, we recorded net refranchising gains of $8 million and $12 million, respectively, that have been reflected as Special Items.

 

 

 

Additionally, during the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, we recorded net refranchising gains of $4 million and $25 million, respectively, that have not been reflected as Special Items. During the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, we recorded net refranchising gains of $26 million and $25 million, respectively, that have not been reflected as Special Items. These net gains relate to the refranchising of restaurants that were not part of our aforementioned plans to achieve 98% franchise ownership.

 

 

(b)

During the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, we recorded Special Item charges of $9 million and $1 million, respectively, related to the acquisition and integration of The Habit Restaurants, Inc. ("Habit").

 

(c)

On March 18, 2020 we acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Habit for total cash consideration of $408 million, net of cash acquired. During the first-quarter of 2020 the operation of substantially all Habit restaurants was impacted by government recommendations and mandates arising from containment and mitigation measures related to the COVID-19 global pandemic. As a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Habit’s results through March 31, 2020 as well as general market conditions, during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 we recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $139 million to Other (income) expense. As we continued to refine our preliminary purchase price allocation for Habit in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 the impairment charge was adjusted upward by $5 million. These impairment charges have been reflected as Special Items. We have also reflected the tax benefit of these impairment charges, which totaled $33 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 as Special Items.

 

(d)

On June 24, 2020, the Yum! Brands, Inc. Board of Directors approved the establishment of the Company’s new global “Unlocking Opportunity Initiative” including a $100 million investment over the next five years to fight inequality by unlocking opportunities for employees, restaurant team members and communities. The Company recorded a Special Item charge of $50 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 related to a contribution made to Yum! Brands Foundation, Inc. as part of these efforts and investment.

 

(e)

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, we recorded a Special Item charge of $25 million related to a contribution made to Yum! Brands Foundation, Inc. expected to fund past and anticipated payments for COVID relief provided to restaurant-level employees within the YUM system.

 

(f)

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, we recorded charges of $4 million and $1 million to General and administrative expenses and Other pension (income) expense, respectively, associated with a voluntary early retirement program offered to our U.S. based employees and a worldwide severance program. During the year ended December 31, 2020, we recorded charges of $36 million and $2 million to General and administrative expenses and Other pension (income) expense, respectively, associated with these programs. These programs were part of our efforts to optimize our resources, reallocating them toward critical areas of the business that will drive future growth. These critical areas include accelerating our digital, technology and innovation capabilities to deliver a modern, world-class team member and customer experience and improve unit economics. These charges have been reflected as Special Items.

 

(g)

In May 2017, we reached an agreement with our Pizza Hut U.S. franchisees that will improve brand marketing alignment, accelerate enhancements in operations and technology and that included a permanent commitment to incremental advertising as well as digital and technology contributions by franchisees. In connection with this agreement, we recognized Special Item charges of $2 million and $8 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. During the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, we recognized Special Item charges of $5 million and $13 million, respectively. The majority of these costs were recorded within Franchise and property expenses.

 

(h)

During the second quarter of 2019, we recorded charges of $8 million and $2 million to Other (income) expense and Interest expense, net, respectively, related to cash payments in excess of our recorded liability to settle contingent consideration associated with our acquisition of the KFC Turkey and Pizza Hut Turkey businesses in 2013. Consistent with prior adjustments to the recorded contingent consideration we have reflected this as a Special Item.

 

(i)

During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, KFC Holding Co., Pizza Hut Holdings, LLC and Taco Bell of America, LLC, each of which a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, issued a notice of redemption for $1,050 million aggregate principal amount of 5.00% Subsidiary Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2024 (the "2024 Notes"). The redemption amount included a $26 million call premium plus accrued and unpaid interest to the date of redemption of October 9, 2020. We recorded the call premium, $6 million of unamortized debt issuance costs associated with the 2024 Notes and $2 million of accrued and unpaid interest associated with the period of time from prepayment of the 2024 Notes with the Trustee on September 25, 2020 to their redemption date within Interest expense, net and reflected the charges as Special Items.

 

(j)

Tax Benefit (Expense) on Special Items was determined based upon the impact of the nature, as well as the jurisdiction of the respective individual components within Special Items. Additionally, we increased our Income tax provision by $34 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to record a reserve against the tax recorded on a prior year divestiture, the effects of which were previously recorded as a Special Item.

 

(k)

In the fourth quarter of 2019, we completed intra-entity transfers of certain intellectual property rights. As a result of the transfer of certain of these rights, largely to subsidiaries in the United Kingdom (UK), we received a step-up in tax basis to current fair value under applicable tax law. To the extent this step-up in tax basis will be amortizable against future taxable income, we recognized one-time deferred tax benefits of $3 million and $226 million as a Special Item in the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the UK Finance Act 2020 was enacted resulting in an increase in the UK corporate tax rate from 17% to 19%. As a result, in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 we remeasured the related deferred tax asset originally recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. This remeasurement resulted in the recognition of an additional $25 million deferred tax benefit as a Special Item in the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today reported results for the fourth-quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Fourth-quarter GAAP EPS was $1.08, a decrease of (32)%. Full-year GAAP EPS was $2.94, a decrease of (29)%. Fourth-quarter EPS excluding Special Items was $1.15, an increase of 15%. Full-year EPS excluding Special Items was $3.62, an increase of 2%.

