UnitedHealth Group Announces Executive Leadership Actions

“As we have come to know firsthand during his time at UnitedHealth Group, Andrew Witty combines an extraordinary breadth and depth of health care experience, sophisticated strategic thinking and outstanding leadership development skills, making him uniquely well-positioned to help the company take the next steps on its steady path to grow and deliver for its shareholders and the customers and people we are privileged to serve,” said Stephen J. Hemsley, chairman of the UnitedHealth Group Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors of UnitedHealth Group has named Sir Andrew Witty as chief executive officer, succeeding David S. Wichmann, who retires after successfully guiding the company through a period of growth and innovation and the deeply challenging onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am deeply honored to help guide one of the most consequential organizations in health care, where our responsibility is to execute flawlessly and deliver on our potential each day,” said Witty. “Together with my partners Dirk McMahon and John Rex, we have the right strategy, and tremendous people and capabilities throughout the organization to continue strengthening our efforts to improve the health system for everyone. Dave Wichmann is leaving a powerful legacy of service to others and commitment to innovation for us to build upon.”

Witty was named CEO of Optum in March 2018 and added the role of president, UnitedHealth Group, in November 2019. He previously served as a UnitedHealth Group company director. From April 2020 to December 2020, Witty took an unpaid leave of absence from his company positions to serve as a Global Envoy for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 efforts. He also served as an advisor to the UK Government COVID Vaccine Taskforce. From 2008 to 2017, Witty was CEO and a director of the leading pharmaceutical manufacturer GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK).

He will rejoin the UnitedHealth Group Board of Directors and becomes CEO immediately, with Wichmann continuing in a transition period through March 2021.

“Dave is an outstanding leader, and the Board and I are deeply appreciative of his contributions to the company’s continued success,” Hemsley said. “As CEO, Dave helped build an unmatched set of distinctive capabilities, market positions and capacities that will continue to contribute to a high-performing and more equitable health system for everyone. Dave’s restless spirit, growth mindset and determination for UnitedHealth Group to lead in the development of the next-generation health system in a socially conscious way will serve as a model of servant leadership for years to come.”