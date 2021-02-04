2021 kicked off with retail gains across nearly all sectors and all 50 U.S. states, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment. This January, U.S. retail sales excluding automotive and gasoline increased 9.2% year-over-year, with online sales growing 62.1% compared to 2020. The momentum of a stronger-than-anticipated holiday season continued throughout the month, with consumer spending buoyed by an infusion of stimulus payments, particularly in the first two weeks of the year.

