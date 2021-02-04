 

Mastercard SpendingPulse Strong Consumer Spending Drives U.S. Retail Sales Growth* of 9.2% in January 

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 13:01  |  43   |   |   

2021 kicked off with retail gains across nearly all sectors and all 50 U.S. states, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment. This January, U.S. retail sales excluding automotive and gasoline increased 9.2% year-over-year, with online sales growing 62.1% compared to 2020. The momentum of a stronger-than-anticipated holiday season continued throughout the month, with consumer spending buoyed by an infusion of stimulus payments, particularly in the first two weeks of the year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005596/en/

Mastercard SpendingPulse: U.S. Snapshot of Overall Retail Sales and Sector Sales for January (Photo: Business Wire)

Mastercard SpendingPulse: U.S. Snapshot of Overall Retail Sales and Sector Sales for January (Photo: Business Wire)

At a national level, key retail trends from January include:

  • Home is Where the Spending Still Is: Spending in and around the home remains a top consumer priority, with Furniture & Furnishings (+16.6%) posting its eighth straight month of solid gains. Home categories, along with Grocery, have seen some of the biggest category lifts following stimulus payments.
  • Consumers Start to Refresh their Wardrobes: Following months of working and schooling from home, we’re starting to see consumers invest in their wardrobe again—with Specialty Apparel online sales up +52.5% in January. Although the sector is still down (-4.3%), this is the smallest year-over-year decline experienced since the pandemic began impacting sales in March 2020.
  • A Positive Sign for Department Stores: The Department Store sector experienced its first year-over-year increase in sales (+1.5%) since 2019, boosted by strong online sales (+27.9%).
  • Gasoline Sales Reflect Restricted Mobility in January: No sector has been a clearer bellwether of consumers’ mobility this past year than Gasoline sales, with negative year-over-year growth since mid-March 2020. While the declines eased over the summer months, Covid-19 restrictions as well as winter weather led to a further deterioration in gasoline demand in January.

Around the country, Mastercard SpendingPulse analysis shows that the overall retail story remains largely positive:

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mastercard SpendingPulse Strong Consumer Spending Drives U.S. Retail Sales Growth* of 9.2% in January  2021 kicked off with retail gains across nearly all sectors and all 50 U.S. states, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment. This January, U.S. retail sales excluding …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Payoneer to Become Publicly Traded Company Through Combination With FTAC Olympus Acquisition ...
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Kaiser Permanente Accelerates its Use of Cloud in Strategic Collaboration with Accenture and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:16 Uhr
Trendfolger Proffe: Alphabet und Mastercard - mit diesen Megatrends zum Millionär?
03.02.21
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
28.01.21
Kreditkarten-Riese Visa muss in Corona-Krise Abstriche machen
28.01.21
Mastercard muss deutlichen Gewinnrückgang verschmerzen
28.01.21
Mastercard Incorporated Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website
26.01.21
American Express verdient deutlich weniger - Corona-Krise belastet
26.01.21
Mastercard Pledges Net Zero Emissions; Innovates for Collective Climate Action
25.01.21
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
17.01.21
3 Aktien von Warren Buffett, die 2021 große Gewinner sein sollten
15.01.21
Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
3
Kredit-Riese in Bedrängnis: 28 Prozent weniger Einnahmen durch Corona-Krise: Gelingt Mastercard der
28.10.20
104
MasterCard - Dieses Kurslevel ist wichtig