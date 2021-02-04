Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Lead ACTH Antagonist for Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia and Cushing’s Disease (CRN04894) Advances into Phase 1 Study

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced that CRN04894, the company’s lead adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) antagonist for the treatment of diseases associated with excess ACTH such as Cushing’s disease and congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), has advanced into the clinic. Based on encouraging preclinical results, Crinetics has initiated a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 1 study of this orally administered, nonpeptide small molecule drug candidate in healthy volunteers. This study will assess the safety and tolerability of single and multiple doses of CRN04894 and will measure the effect of CRN04894 on suppression of cortisol, cortisol precursors, and adrenal androgens following exogenous ACTH stimulation.



Scott Struthers, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Crinetics, stated, “ACTH is the central hormone mediating the endocrine stress response in humans. While disease due to ACTH excess was first described more than a century ago, until now no agents that can block the action of ACTH have been developed and made available for human clinical studies. This is a major step forward towards a new class of therapeutic for patients suffering from devastating diseases of the stress endocrine axis, such as Cushing’s disease or congenital adrenal hyperplasia. I am extremely proud of our discovery scientists for crafting a molecule that has the potential to solve this long-standing problem in endocrinology.”

“CRN04894 is a nonpeptide, small molecule that is designed to be taken orally to block the interaction of ACTH with its target receptor. It has the potential to offer a life-saving treatment option to patients with Cushing’s disease, CAH and related diseases,” said Alan Krasner, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Crinetics. “Like the first-in-human study for our lead endocrine drug candidate, paltusotine, this first-in-human study for CRN04894 is designed to evaluate not just safety and pharmacokinetic data, but also to assess the pharmacologic activity to lower cortisol levels. Serum cortisol is the biomarker used to evaluate treatments of Cushing’s disease. It has served as the basis for FDA approval of recent therapies and is a meaningful pharmacodynamic readout to assess the ability of CRN04894 to block ACTH signaling in other conditions of ACTH excess, such as CAH. Like our other programs, we believe that if successful, this healthy volunteer study can provide important clinical proof-of-concept data for the program.”