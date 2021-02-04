Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. ("Voyageur" or the "Company") (CSE: VOY) is pleased to provide a corporate update including recent development announcements in the Flin Flon camp from Foran Mining Corp. and Callinex Mines Inc. which highlight the value of the Company’s existing royalty portfolio, and the appointment of Ms. Marina Katsimitsoulias as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.



Voyageur owns a portfolio of royalties with the three most important highlighted below: