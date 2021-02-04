 

Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. ("Voyageur" or the "Company") (CSE: VOY) is pleased to provide a corporate update including recent development announcements in the Flin Flon camp from Foran Mining Corp. and Callinex Mines Inc. which highlight the value of the Company’s existing royalty portfolio, and the appointment of Ms. Marina Katsimitsoulias as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Voyageur owns a portfolio of royalties with the three most important highlighted below:

Highlighted Royalties:

McIlvenna Bay Project (PFS Stage), Foran Mining Corp. (“Foran”)
Royalty - $0.75/tonne ore extracted

  • McIlvenna Bay is part of the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that has been in production for over the past 100 years;
  • McIlvenna Bay is a large undeveloped VMS deposit in the region with current indicated mineral resource of 22.95 million tonnes and an inferred mineral resource of 11.15 million tonnes (see Foran technical report as filed on www.sedar.com as at April 27, 2020);
  • Foran recently closed a $25 million equity financing, indicating use of proceeds to be spent on their Canadian projects towards completing a definitive feasibility study (McIlvenna Bay Project), working capital and general corporate purposes (see Foran press release dated February 2, 2021 and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com); and
  • The PFS shows a pre-tax NPV: $219 million at 7.5% discount and demonstrates the royalty paying $1 million per year to Voyageur when a production rate of 3,600 tonnes/day is achieved. For further details, including assumptions and qualifications, please see Foran technical report as filed on www.sedar.com as at April 27, 2020.

Bigstone Project (Advanced Exploration), Foran
Royalty – 2% Net Smelter Return (“NSR”)

  • Bigstone is also part of the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt;
  • Foran recently announced an initial NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate of 1.98 million tonnes of 2.22% CuEq of indicated mineral resources plus an additional 1.88 million tonnes of 2.14% CuEq of inferred mineral resources (see Foran press release dated January 21, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com);
  • Foran has discussed the potential of the project to feed the proposed McIlvenna Bay mill; and
  • The deposit remains open with more drilling planned for the summer 2021, where the drill program will focus on growing and upgrading resources at the deposit as Foran continues to advance its Hanson Lake District assets toward production (see Foran press release dated January 21, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com).

Pine Bay Project (Exploration Stage) – Callinex Mines Inc. (“Callinex”)

