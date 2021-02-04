Questor Technology Inc. Announces Strategic Initiatives
This document is not intended for dissemination or distribution in the United States.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor", the “company”), (TSX Venture Exchange: QST), announces strategic initiatives that will better position the
company to capitalize on the rapidly changing ESG landscape and the global focus on the impact of methane emissions on climate change, while more closely aligning the business with the company’s
three growth strategies: increase clean combustion and power generation market share; diversification of revenue streams into new industries and geographical markets; and, accelerate development
and commercialization of new products and services.
“We have been focused on our strategy and building a plan to significantly grow sales,” said Audrey Mascarenhas, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Questor’s 2021 initiatives include a reengineering of our sales, marketing, product development and product commercialization processes. We have a significant opportunity to strengthen our organization through talent additions, process redesign and technology implementation. We believe the organizational changes will help to drive stronger top-line growth and diversification. These actions are key elements of our comprehensive plan to grow our business over the next several years.”
The Company’s 2021 initiatives are under the direction of Darko Ulakovic, Chief Operating Officer, who joined the Company in October, 2020. Darko’s significant leadership experience in sales and marketing, customer satisfaction, operations, product development and supply chain are key as the company drives accelerated growth.
Sales & Marketing
With the addition of expertise and digital tools, the company has completed a diagnostic assessment of the sales and marketing function. All areas have been evaluated through the lens of the customer. The evaluation identified opportunities to enhance the company’s ability to target regions with highest level of activity, improve the company’s inbound customer journey, and strengthen outbound presence.
The company has implemented a new gated sales process that evaluates highest potential opportunities prior to engaging, using sales automation. This allows Questor to be more focused in conversations and to optimize offerings that deliver the best value-added solutions for our customer’s operations, ESG goals and economics. The new integrated process also targets ideal solution fit based on historical and current market data. That data feeds into a newly implemented system that segments inbound and outbound touch points across the entire market. In addition, the Company has developed the capability to execute data-driven GoToMarket campaigns across any geography and validate our messaging within short period of time.
