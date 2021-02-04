Questor Technology Inc. Announces Strategic Initiatives

This document is not intended for dissemination or distribution in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor", the “company”), (TSX Venture Exchange: QST), announces strategic initiatives that will better position the company to capitalize on the rapidly changing ESG landscape and the global focus on the impact of methane emissions on climate change, while more closely aligning the business with the company’s three growth strategies: increase clean combustion and power generation market share; diversification of revenue streams into new industries and geographical markets; and, accelerate development and commercialization of new products and services.



“We have been focused on our strategy and building a plan to significantly grow sales,” said Audrey Mascarenhas, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Questor’s 2021 initiatives include a reengineering of our sales, marketing, product development and product commercialization processes. We have a significant opportunity to strengthen our organization through talent additions, process redesign and technology implementation. We believe the organizational changes will help to drive stronger top-line growth and diversification. These actions are key elements of our comprehensive plan to grow our business over the next several years.”