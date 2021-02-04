 

Waturu Holding A/S – lost arbitration case

Company announcement nr. 58
Fredericia, February 4th 2021

Lost arbitration incurs additional costs

The company has been involved in an arbitration case concerning an advisory fee, as described in company announcement no. 42, "Addition of note to the interim report 2020".
The case is lost and the amount owed including additional costs of approx. 1,5 MDKK is paid.

About Waturu Holding A/S
Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.

Further information:
CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com

Waturu Holding A/S
Sjællandsgade 32
7100 Vejle

Certified Adviser
Please see company announcement no. 55

Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Important links:
Websites:
www.waturu.com
Financial reports:
www.waturu.com/documents

Further press related news:
www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/
www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/ 




Disclaimer

