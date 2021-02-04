 

Nubeva Delivers New KeySense Capability Into Its State-of-the-Art Decryption Solution

Extends Nubeva’s position in next-generation TLS decryption for inline network security and application monitoring

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: NBVA), a developer of decryption software that broadens network traffic security and visibility, today announced the general availability of its new KeySense feature. KeySense is an enhancement to the company’s patented and proprietary Session Key Intercept (SKI) solution. KeySense expands Nubeva’s support of inline decryption applications, enabling NG-firewalls, IPS, APT and other technologies, further enhancing their ability to inspect traffic with higher performance and greater ease.

Nubeva SKI software reliably captures the session encryption secrets (keys) from client and server TLS connections without disruption to systems, applications or traffic. Utilizing Nubeva’s previously announced FastKey protocol, these keys are then securely forwarded to authorized inline and passive systems for decryption and subsequent inspection before they are destroyed. In the rare event that a session key cannot be obtained, Nubeva KeySense can now signal the inspection system at the very beginning of the connection so that alternate processing, or traffic blocking, can be applied. KeySense allows monitoring systems to make more intelligent decisions on handling traffic while simplifying operations and improving performance and security for those relying on the monitoring technology.

“We are excited to announce our KeySense capability that Nubeva customers will view as a value add to our Session Key Intercept solution,” said Steve Perkins, Chief Marketing Officer at Nubeva. “Driven by customer requirements, KeySense is a groundbreaking capability for enabling high-throughput, low latency, and real-time applications of our technology. The release of this feature sharpens our fit into current markets and opens up other extreme-scale monitoring and protection of 5G, IoT and cloud infrastructure.”

Launched in 2020, Nubeva Session Key Intercept provides best-in-class functionality and advanced visibility into traffic previously impossible to see with the growing adoption of TLS 1.3. The software provides improved decryption capability, price performance, and simplicity of both development and end-user operation over previous decryption methods. SKI can be used with next-generation firewalls, secure web gateways and proxies, SD-WAN, intrusion prevention, APT, and DLP systems, as well as application monitoring and assurance systems.

