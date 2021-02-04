VSBLTY PARTNERS WITH 911INFORM TO IMPROVE EMERGENCY RESPONSE, SAFETY & SECURITY IN SCHOOLS, HOSPITALS & OFFICES

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, is partnering with 911inform to provide tighter safety and security measures for schools, universities and campus environments. 911inform is an emergency management solution that provides first responders and on-site personnel with real-time situational awareness and pinpoint location data during an emergency. 911inform provides detailed maps and visuals of the affected area and gives authorities bidirectional communication and control of doors, cameras, phones, HVAC, fire and alarm systems, intercom, strobes and other IOT premised-based technologies.

What is unique about the 911inform-VSBLTY solution is that the combined technology provides important information that schools do not currently have and are needed on a daily basis, according to VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton. “We are integrating our Vector software into the 911inform platform that will be highly useful to schools even in non-emergency situations by improving efficiencies daily,” Hutton added. Vector is proprietary, state-of-the-art software driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning, he explained. The unique capabilities of the combined technology enable the counting of people or zones on school property, tracks students during a reunification event, can take attendance automatically, and can even provide an alert when a suspended or expelled student is on the school property. The security aspect of the application identifies weapons, persons of interest and license plates that should not be at the facility and immediately alerts first responders and on-site personnel.”

VSBLTY’s Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer Fred Potok said that the firm’s Vector product is projected to be in 500 schools in New Jersey and other states this year, earning the company revenue estimated at $3.6 million.

911inform provides security solutions in the event of an emergency to schools, universities, medical facilities, office buildings, government facilities, sporting and entertainment venues and resorts. Since its launch in 2018, 911inform has handled the delivery of thousands of emergency notifications to police, public safety, first responders and on-site key personal and currently averages over three events per day nationally.