Ameritek Ventures Releases Growth Plan for 2021; Filing S-1 Registration Statement to Uplist to OTCQB

We will be using the four Bs of the growth strategy; Build, Borrow, Buy, and Abroad

Ameritek Ventures, Inc. has engaged a PCAOB auditor and work with a Canadian law firm that works on both United States Registration Statement and Canadian stock exchange listing application to file an S-1 registration statement. The S-1 registration statement will make Ameritek Ventures an SEC reporting company that needs to be uplisted to OTCQB to attract broker-dealers and recommend their clients about our company.

Further, in the growth plan, the company will prepare the documentation and financials to allow for a future listing onto a Canadian stock exchange when the time is right.

Ameritek Chairman and CEO Dr. Shaun Passley said, "Ameritek Ventures is on the frontier of technological breakthroughs. We are optimistic that our products will be beneficial to different industries and companies worldwide."

The Ameritek Growth Plan will deploy Dr. Passley's General Growth Process Model which utilizes ten (10) levels and the four (4) Bs strategies – build, borrow, buy, and abroad at each level. The four Bs growth strategies proved that successful technology businesses, such as Google, Microsoft, Oracle, and Apple, went through the ten levels and growth process for their business ideas to take off and created the tech giants that they are today. Ameritek Ventures is developing its flagship products -- the Augmum robotics technology integrated with the machine learning system and the FlexFridge portable mini smart fridge for business and healthcare use.

Ameritek Ventures will gradually launch new and upgraded products and software technology throughout the year. The company intends to keep investors in the loop by regularly releasing company updates through various online platforms and press releases.

About Ameritek Ventures

Ameritek Ventures is a group of companies that provides various world-class software and hardware products and services beneficial to businesses, organizations, and governments. We manufacture and innovate advanced technological developments in the medical industry, portable medical use mini-fridge. Ameritek Ventures explores augmented reality technology with Augmum, Inc. Augmum, Inc., a subsidiary of Ameritek Ventures, Inc., is a glove and glasses augmented reality technology manufacturer. Augmum creates motion-tracking robotic hands, touch-sensing gloves, and virtual-reality glasses using machine learning systems, haptic technology, and augmented technology to control its six-axis robotic arm.

Safe Harbor

This is the "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" and "continue" (or the negation thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Ameritek Ventures assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Ameritek Ventures. Investors are encouraged to review Ameritek Ventures' public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC market filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations, and risks associated with the company and its operations.

